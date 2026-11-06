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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Ferrari set for crunch meeting as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tension reaches Brazil

The tensions that emerged in the Mexico Grand Prix have not yet subsided and a clear-the-air meeting is planned between Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur. An important meeting not only for the end of the season, but above all with a view to 2027

Roberto Chinchero

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 11:05 AM

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Ferrari arrived at Interlagos facing a problem that, until just a few weeks ago, would have been difficult to imagine in quite this form. After a long season spent chasing competitiveness, the team finally appears to have found many of the answers that had been missing with its SF-26 Formula 1 car.

The results from the last few grands prix confirm that progress, but just as the Scuderia has regained the ability to fight for victories, a delicate issue has emerged: the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on track.

What happened in the opening corners of the Mexico GP continues to dominate the conversation. The flashpoint between the two Ferrari drivers compromised a Sunday that could have delivered a very different result for the team and, more importantly, exposed a tension that does not appear to have dissipated after the race.

Speaking to the media at Interlagos yesterday, Hamilton reaffirmed the position he had expressed on Sunday evening in Mexico City. There was no backtracking and no attempt to play down what happened. It is a sign that the issue remains unresolved.

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There has been no opportunity for the two drivers and team boss Fred Vasseur to sit down together since Mexico. Vasseur returned to Maranello, while Leclerc went to be with his family ahead of the birth of his child with his wife, Alexandra. The discussion has therefore been postponed until today, when the Monegasque arrives in the Interlagos paddock.

It will be an important meeting. Not so much to establish who was right or wrong in Mexico, but to define a principle that both drivers must respect: when a Ferrari is in a position to win, the team's interests cannot be put at risk by an internal battle.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

But why have two drivers who are no longer in contention for the world championship reached such a high level of tension? The answer is not straightforward and inevitably involves a degree of speculation. Hamilton has spent much of his career in a very particular position. Following Nico Rosberg's retirement at the end of 2016, the British driver enjoyed many years at Mercedes with a team built around him. It was a situation in which his position was never genuinely in question.

His move to Ferrari brought him into a very different environment. Hamilton found himself alongside a team-mate who not only knows the organisation inside out, but has also built a very strong relationship with the Scuderia over the years. For a driver accustomed to being the reference point within his team, sharing that role can be an unfamiliar experience.

On the other side is Leclerc, who has worn Ferrari colours since 2019. The Monegasque has endured difficult seasons, accepted the technical limitations of cars that have often fallen short of expectations and continued to be one of the team's cornerstones. It is understandable that he now feels he has earned a position he has no intention of surrendering, even in the face of a seven-time world champion.

These are two different journeys, two strong personalities and two drivers with more than enough motivation to not give ground. A world championship does not necessarily have to be at stake to fuel a rivalry. Sometimes, it is precisely the absence of an immediate shared objective that makes finding a balance more difficult.

The paradox is that this situation has emerged just as Ferrari appears to have overcome many of the problems that have hampered its season. Over the last three races, the Scuderia has scored more points than any other team in the constructors' championship, marking a significant turnaround compared with the first part of the campaign.

The SF-26 has once again become a car with which Hamilton and Leclerc can target pole positions and wins. Yet, at precisely this moment, the team must contend with the risk that an internal battle could compromise the collective result. What happened in Mexico showed just how fine the line can be between a rivalry that helps drive performance and one capable of turning a potential victory, or even a 1-2 finish, into a missed opportunity and what ended up being second and fourth.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Vasseur's role

The French team principal faces one of the most delicate challenges of his tenure. Until now, he has consistently defended his drivers' freedom to race each other on track, believing that two champions should be allowed to compete without excessive restrictions. It is a philosophy that makes sense, but it requires one fundamental condition: both drivers must understand and respect the point beyond which individual rivalry becomes detrimental to the team.

That is precisely what today's meeting at Interlagos must address. Hamilton has already made it clear that he has no intention of changing his interpretation of events. Leclerc's position remains to be heard, as he was absent from yesterday's media commitments. Vasseur's task will be to listen to both drivers and, above all, establish rules that leave no room for interpretation.

To achieve that, however, the team principal must have the full backing of Ferrari's leadership. This is not simply about giving him the support he needs to make decisions, even unpopular ones, but ensuring that there is a single voice when dealing with the drivers – one that everyone recognises as the ultimate authority.

This is a fundamental principle in running a team, particularly one with drivers of Hamilton and Leclerc's calibre. If instructions come from different people, or if there is even the possibility of seeking confirmation and support elsewhere, the authority of the person responsible for leading the team inevitably risks being undermined. Ferrari's leadership must support Vasseur, but, more importantly, it must allow him – and him alone – to represent the team's position to its drivers. That is the only way to give decisions full authority and ensure they are respected.

Managing two drivers of this calibre cannot be influenced by the weight of their respective reputations or by the potential external repercussions of a decision. If the objective is to return Ferrari to a position where it can consistently fight for world championships, the team's needs must take precedence over any individual ambition. That does not necessarily mean introducing predetermined driver hierarchies. Rather, it means ensuring that decisions taken in the Scuderia's best interests are recognised and respected by both drivers, without exception.

There is one final aspect that makes the Interlagos meeting even more important. The 2026 season is now entering its closing stages, but Ferrari is already working towards next year's championship, with the ambition of arriving at the season opener in a position to fight for the biggest prizes.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

That prospect requires not only a competitive car, but also a harmonious environment and an organisation in which everyone understands their role. A potential battle for the world championship would inevitably make managing a rivalry even more difficult – one that has already shown signs of tension despite there being no title at stake this season.

For that reason, the meeting between Vasseur, Hamilton and Leclerc will be about more than simply clearing the air over what happened in Mexico. It could mark the moment when Ferrari establishes the ground rules for how its drivers will work together in the future.

The SF-26 finally appears to have rediscovered the path to competitiveness. Now it is up to the team to ensure that, when the opportunity to win comes, its own drivers do not turn it into another missed opportunity.

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