Formula 1 / Preview

Ferrari set to kick off 2020 F1 launch season

Ferrari set to kick off 2020 F1 launch season
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 1:55 PM

Ferrari will kick off launch season for Formula 1 in 2020 when it unveils its new car in Italy later today.

While there has already been a glimpse of the 2020 grid following Haas's digital reveal last Thursday, Ferrari will be the first team to present its car in the flesh, starting a busy period of car launches before the pre-season testing.

Ferrari will unveil its 2020 car in a special event at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in Reggio Emilia on Tuesday evening, with the event set to be livestreamed.

Following the Ferrari launch, both Red Bull and Renault will hold events on Wednesday.

Red Bull will release digital images of its new RB16 car in the morning ahead of a shakedown at Silverstone later that day, while Renault is hosting a 'season launch' event in Paris on the same evening and will only reveal "glimpses" of its 2020 car online.

McLaren will reveal the new MCL34 car at its Woking base on February 13 before both Mercedes and the rebranded AlphaTauri squad present their new cars on February 14.

In line with previous years, Mercedes is completing a shakedown at Silverstone to unveil the new W11 car, with images and videos set to be released across its digital channels.

AlphaTauri will complete its transition from Toro Rosso with an event at the Red Bull-owned Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria on the same evening.

Racing Point is also set to stage its launch event in Austria, kicking off its season on February 17 at the Mondsee base of its principal sponsor, BWT.

This comes on the same day Williams will complete a digital launch for its new FW43 car.

The final physical launches are planned on the opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona on February 19 when both Haas and Alfa Romeo will present their cars in the pit lane before the start of on-track running at 9am local time.

Teams will then have six days' worth of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, taking place from February 19-21 and February 26-28 before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 15.

F1 2020 launch events:

February 11 -  Ferrari 

February 12 - Red Bull 

February 12 - Renault 

February 13 - McLaren 

February 14 - AlphaTauri 

February 14 - Mercedes 

February 17 - Racing Point 

February 17 - Williams 

February 19 - Haas 

February 19 - Alfa Romeo 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
30 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

