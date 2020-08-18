Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

shares
comments
Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 5:11 PM

Scuderia Ferrari has confirmed that it has signed the two elements of the new 2021-25 Concorde Agreement with the Formula 1 organisation and the FIA.

The Maranello organisation is the second of the 10 current teams to formally announce that it has signed up, following a statement from McLaren earlier today.

Today is the deadline for early signing of the new deal, with teams guaranteed a financial bonus if they meet it. The final deadline for signing is at the end of the month. All teams are expected to meet the earlier deadline.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri stressed that the new deal brings “stability and growth” to the sport.

“We are pleased to have signed up again to what is commonly known as the Concorde Agreement, which will regulate F1 for the next five years,” said Camilleri. “It is an important step to ensure the stability and growth of the sport. We are very confident that the collaboration with the FIA and Liberty Media can make F1 even more attractive and spectacular, while preserving its status as the ultimate technological challenge.

“Racing is in Ferrari's DNA and it is no coincidence that the Scuderia is the only team that has participated in every edition of the FIA Formula One World Championship, becoming an integral and essential part of its success, today as in the past and, above all, in the future.”

Read Also:

F1 boss Chase Carey also stressed the team’s longevity in the sport.

“Scuderia Ferrari and F1 have gone hand in hand since 1950,” said the American. “And we are happy that this relationship is set to continue for a long time, as it is part of the very DNA of this sport.

“In the path that has led to defining the new Concorde Agreement, we have been able to appreciate Ferrari’s constructive role, always aimed at making the pinnacle of motorsport stronger, fairer and more sustainable.

“Now the scene is set to work together to ensure F1 is even more spectacular and attractive for the hundreds of millions of fans from around the world who love this sport.”

FIA president Jean Todt added: “We are pleased that Ferrari is a signatory to the new Concorde Agreement, the three-way agreement that assures a stable future for the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“This is the pinnacle of motorsport and it is natural that the most successful team ever in this series in which it has always been a protagonist, should continue to be so for many years to come.”

On Tuesday evening Williams became the third to team to confirm that it has signed the new deal.

“The new Concorde Agreement represents a major step forward, for both F1 and Williams,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams. “As one of the sport’s longest running teams, we are pleased to see the future direction of F1 confirmed for the next era of racing.

“Our expectation, aligned with Liberty Media, is that this next era will be characterised by closer and more exciting racing as a result of the new platform of regulations, which include more equitable revenue distribution and a first ever cost cap for our sport.

“The Agreement is a major milestone in the development of F1, and also represents a significant opportunity for Williams to continue on our journey back towards the front of the grid.”

Related video

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Previous article

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa
WEC WEC / Breaking news
3h

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

British GP: Kawasaki Racing Team preview
MotoGP MotoGP / News

British GP: Kawasaki Racing Team preview

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Latest news

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1m

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
52m

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car

Steiner takes Haas' dramatic form swing with “pinch of salt”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Steiner takes Haas' dramatic form swing with “pinch of salt”

Trending

1
WEC

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

3h
2
MotoGP

British GP: Kawasaki Racing Team preview

3
Formula 1

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Latest videos

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1
9m

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos 03:02
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Latest news

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car
Formula 1

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car

Steiner takes Haas' dramatic form swing with “pinch of salt”
Formula 1

Steiner takes Haas' dramatic form swing with “pinch of salt”

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement
Formula 1

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.