Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer
Rob Smedley says Ferrari personnel see similarities between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren with Michael Schumacher, Mercedes GP in the FIA Press Conference
Photo by: James Moy
Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley has revealed that long-serving Maranello personnel are drawing direct comparisons between seven-time champions Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.
After a difficult maiden campaign with Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton has bounced back under this season's new Formula 1 technical regulations. Having claimed his long-awaited first victory in red at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, along with a string of podium finishes, the 41-year-old currently sits second in the drivers' championship at the summer break.
According to Smedley, who spent a decade at Ferrari during the Schumacher era and beyond, Hamilton's influence is invigorating the team.
"I'm going to give Lewis a shout-out on this. It also feels like he pushes the team hard, right? And we've talked about this before: when you get a driver of his standing in, the team just feels 1% more capable," Smedley explained on the High Performance Racing podcast.
"They love him. When I talk to the guys, one-on-one or in all the group chats that I'm in, they all absolutely love him because he's delivering, right?
"And he's a seven-time world champion and they know that he is somebody who can deliver. He can still deliver world championships, but he's pushing them as well. He's pushing them in the right way, and they recognise that."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Smedley argued that Hamilton's approach is bringing back memories of Ferrari's most dominant period. Schumacher joined the historic team in 1996. At that point, Ferrari had not won a drivers' championship since 1979 or a constructors' championship since 1983.
The German went on to help transform the team and secure five of his seven titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004, and help Ferrari win six constructors' titles.
"The guys who've been there for 20 years or more, they recognise the similarities between him and Michael," Smedley added.
Share Or Save This Story
Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari F1 championship push by Emerson Fittipaldi
Lewis Hamilton welcomes new puppy Halo during F1 summer break
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
Oliver Bearman admits Lewis Hamilton resurgence complicates Ferrari F1 dream
Tech analysis: Inside Ferrari's updated 499P for the 2027 WEC season
Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now
Latest news
Ollie Bearman opens up on emotional Ayrton Senna Lotus F1 drive: "Very powerful moment"
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history
The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments