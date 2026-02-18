Ferrari surprises F1 paddock in Bahrain with new wing behind SF-26 exhaust

Ferrari surprised the Formula 1 paddock when it presented a brand new aerodynamic feature for the start of the second 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain on Wednesday.

A small wing appeared in front of the SF-26's exhaust pipe, immediately capturing the attention of the other teams as Charles Leclerc took to the Sakhir track before Lewis Hamilton jumps in this afternoon.

Teams are allowed to place an aerodynamic device in that area of the car as long as it does not exceed 60mm from the axle and, normally, this constraint does not allow the device to extend beyond the end of the exhaust.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

But Ferrari engineers managed to get around the problem by moving the differential as far back as possible, taking advantage of the space under the deformable structure. In general, the entire area in question was designed from the outset with the introduction of this new feature, known as FTM in the Scuderia garage.

The advantages of this solution also derive from the particular use of the 2026 power units. The need to recharge the battery has forced engine manufacturers to also use the internal combustion engine as an electricity generator, hence the need to keep the V6 at high revs and, consequently, with constant combustion that produces exhaust gases even in corners taken at medium and low speeds.

If the solution confirms the expected advantages, it will not be possible for competitors to copy a similar solution without having to redesign the rear of the car.

