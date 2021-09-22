Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP

By:

Ferrari has confirmed it will debut the updated hybrid system on its Formula 1 power unit at this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, resigning Charles Leclerc to a grid penalty.

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP

Ferrari revealed over the summer break that it was planning to bring a “significant step” in the performance of its power unit by bringing evolutions for its power unit through the season half of the season.

Under the regulations, teams are permitted to make one specification update per year on each of its power unit components.

Ferrari F1 chief Mattia Binotto previously said that the team would not debut the updated power unit until after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, which took place earlier this month.

In the team’s preview of the Russian Grand Prix this weekend, Ferrari revealed that Leclerc would be taking the updated power unit at the Sochi Autodrom to mark its on-track debut.

It is understood that the power gain offered by the updated hybrid system will be less than 10bhp, but will nevertheless offer a small boost in the fight with McLaren for third in the constructors’ championship.

It means Leclerc will have to start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid as a result of taking a new power unit, having lost one of his earlier engines in the first-lap crash with Lance Stroll in Hungary.

Teammate Carlos Sainz will have to wait to get the updated hybrid system as part of a staggered approach between the drivers.

Ferrari always planned to avoid having both of its drivers start the same race from the back, with Leclerc getting priority due to concerns over his energy store that was damaged in the same Hungary crash.

“Its main purpose is to gain experience for the 2022 car project,” the team said in its preview.

“A great deal of effort has gone into this, both technically and logistically, and so as to be able to use it as soon as possible, its introduction will be staggered between the drivers.

“Charles will be the first to have the new hybrid system. This decision is a precautionary measure relating to the potential risk of using the battery pack damaged in his Hungarian GP accident.

“In Sochi, Leclerc will have a brand new power unit and will therefore start from the back of the grid.

“As to when the updated hybrid system is fitted to Carlos’ car, that will be decided following an evaluation of the right compromise between competitiveness and the impact of the penalty.”

Leclerc is not the only driver heading to Sochi with a grid penalty pending. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will serve a three-place grid drop after being deemed predominantly to blame for the accident with F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton at Monza two weeks ago.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities

Previous article

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me

6 h
2
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

3
Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

2 h
Latest news
Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP

49m
Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities

1 h
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime
Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

2 h
F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

2 h
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime
Formula 1

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh returns with Aston Martin 00:50
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh returns with Aston Martin

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry 10:41
Formula 1
9 h

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s 04:45
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost 00:57
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open 01:12
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022 Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas
Formula 1

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash British GP Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

Trending Today

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
2 h
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
3 h
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.