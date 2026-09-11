Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism

Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

ADAC Nordrhein postpones Nurburgring-based 24h series until 2028

Endurance
Endurance
ADAC Nordrhein postpones Nurburgring-based 24h series until 2028

LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

Why Charles Leclerc isn't using latest ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Charles Leclerc isn't using latest ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marco Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Practice

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Marco Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Practice
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Ferrari "too late" to prioritise Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, says Jolyon Palmer

Jolyon Palmer believes Ferrari has waited too long to prioritise Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 title fight

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Former Formula 1 driver and F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer believes Ferrari has missed its window to prioritise Lewis Hamilton's championship bid, arguing that the Maranello outfit has already allowed its title hopes to slip away.

The Fred Vasseur-led team arrived at the Spanish Grand Prix on the back of a disastrous home race at Monza. Starting third and fourth, Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1 on the opening lap before the Monegasque driver crashed out on the second lap.

Hamilton currently sits third in the drivers' standings with 191 points, 76 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, while Leclerc is fifth with 155 points. 

There have been calls for Ferrari to back a number one driver for some time, but Palmer claims it is now too late in the championship fight. 

"Well, I feel like it's too late," Palmer said during the F1 TV Weekend Warm-Up show when asked if it is time for Ferrari to back Hamilton in the title fight.

"The ship has sailed. I feel like they're drifting away from championship contention. They're not going to make it. I don't think they're quick enough.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

"And the drivers are so focused on beating each other that Lewis is talking there about how they need to start working together. We're on round 14. I think back to China and they were knocking into each other, and there was a little bit of contact. They were absolutely swinging for each other for a podium while the Mercedes escaped.

"You thought, OK, they don't have the pace to beat Mercedes on that day and it was fun to watch, and they do race each other really hard. They have done all season, but I can't think of a single time where they've actually worked together.

"Think of Lewis's win and Charles wasn't in contention in Barcelona, and Charles's win and Lewis had jumped the start and wasn't really in contention at Silverstone.

"So when they have an inferior car, I do feel like they had to probably prioritise a driver, if not at least make sure that they're working together in any given race.

"Starting third and fourth at Monza with one Mercedes at the back, both McLarens behind them, Max Verstappen behind as well, you're thinking, OK, you've actually got a great chance to take the fight on your home turf. And they immediately started having a go with each other."

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
50

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Spanish GP: George Russell tops FP1 as Lewis Hamilton impedes several drivers
Next article Aston Martin claims Lance Stroll is “unbeatable” at many F1 tracks

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Cadillac hit with two fines after Sergio Perez FP1 infringements in Madrid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Cadillac hit with two fines after Sergio Perez FP1 infringements in Madrid

James Hinchcliffe warns Fred Vasseur faces "tremendous" pressure over Ferrari team orders

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
James Hinchcliffe warns Fred Vasseur faces "tremendous" pressure over Ferrari team orders
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari got “hardly any” advantage from its Madring F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ferrari got “hardly any” advantage from its Madring F1 test

Lewis Hamilton: I don’t want preferential treatment from Ferrari

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton: I don’t want preferential treatment from Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on

Formula 1
Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
More from
Ferrari

Why Charles Leclerc isn't using latest ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Charles Leclerc isn't using latest ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc gives insight into eyesight problem after Monza F1 crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Charles Leclerc gives insight into eyesight problem after Monza F1 crash

Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Formula 1
Italian GP
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Latest news

F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Arvid Lindblad crashes

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson fires back at Denny Hamlin after criticism

Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg leads Elfyn Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

Feature

Discover prime content

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Filip Cleeren
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Ronald Vording
The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza

Why new Madrid F1 circuit will be a "challenging" test of cars and engines

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
Why new Madrid F1 circuit will be a "challenging" test of cars and engines

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
View more