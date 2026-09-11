Ferrari "too late" to prioritise Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, says Jolyon Palmer
Jolyon Palmer believes Ferrari has waited too long to prioritise Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 title fight
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Former Formula 1 driver and F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer believes Ferrari has missed its window to prioritise Lewis Hamilton's championship bid, arguing that the Maranello outfit has already allowed its title hopes to slip away.
The Fred Vasseur-led team arrived at the Spanish Grand Prix on the back of a disastrous home race at Monza. Starting third and fourth, Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1 on the opening lap before the Monegasque driver crashed out on the second lap.
Hamilton currently sits third in the drivers' standings with 191 points, 76 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, while Leclerc is fifth with 155 points.
There have been calls for Ferrari to back a number one driver for some time, but Palmer claims it is now too late in the championship fight.
"Well, I feel like it's too late," Palmer said during the F1 TV Weekend Warm-Up show when asked if it is time for Ferrari to back Hamilton in the title fight.
"The ship has sailed. I feel like they're drifting away from championship contention. They're not going to make it. I don't think they're quick enough.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
"And the drivers are so focused on beating each other that Lewis is talking there about how they need to start working together. We're on round 14. I think back to China and they were knocking into each other, and there was a little bit of contact. They were absolutely swinging for each other for a podium while the Mercedes escaped.
"You thought, OK, they don't have the pace to beat Mercedes on that day and it was fun to watch, and they do race each other really hard. They have done all season, but I can't think of a single time where they've actually worked together.
"Think of Lewis's win and Charles wasn't in contention in Barcelona, and Charles's win and Lewis had jumped the start and wasn't really in contention at Silverstone.
"So when they have an inferior car, I do feel like they had to probably prioritise a driver, if not at least make sure that they're working together in any given race.
"Starting third and fourth at Monza with one Mercedes at the back, both McLarens behind them, Max Verstappen behind as well, you're thinking, OK, you've actually got a great chance to take the fight on your home turf. And they immediately started having a go with each other."
Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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