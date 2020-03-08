Formula 1
Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari travelling to F1 opener as planned despite Italy lockdown

Ferrari travelling to F1 opener as planned despite Italy lockdown
By:
Mar 8, 2020, 3:10 PM

The Ferrari Formula 1 team says its preparations for the Australian Grand Prix are continuing as planned, despite the lockdown announced by the Italian government that has affected a large part of the country.

Restrictions on travel confirmed overnight led to concerns that at least some Ferrari and AlphaTauri employees who had not already left would not be able to make it to Melbourne, potentially compromising the ability of the teams to take part in the first race of the season.

Ferrari stresses that it respects the government decision, but says it isn't currently poised to impact travel plans for team members heading to Australia.

A statement given to Motorsport.com said: “Following measures announced by the Italian Government last night, we are monitoring and evaluating the situation and are in close contact with the relevant authorities and all organisations involved.

“For Ferrari, compliance with the Government regulations represents the primary guarantee for ensuring the safety of its employees and their families which is our priority. Every single decision will be made with respect to this principle.

“Part of the team and equipment have already arrived in Melbourne and the departures for the remaining members of the team are going ahead as programmed unless we receive communications to the contrary.”

