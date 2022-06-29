Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP Next / 2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal

Formula 1’s podium celebrations will continue to feature Ferrari Trento fizz until at least the end of 2025, following a two-year contract extension agreed with grand prix chiefs.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal

The Italian company became the official supplier of the sparkling wine for the post-race celebrations during the early phase of the 2021 season, as part of a three-year deal.

However, following the success of the partnership for the company, which has benefitted from F1’s booming interest, Ferrari Trento announced at an event in London on Wednesday night that it was now committed for an extra two years.

Brandon Snow, managing director of F1 said: “We are thrilled to announce that Ferrari Trento is extending its partnership with F1 for another two years.

“It is a huge testament to all those involved to be announcing such an exciting extension after just one full season into the partnership and we are very excited to continue to have them present at every podium until 2025”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Matteo Lunelli, president of Ferrari Trento, added: “When we announced this partnership in 2021, we talked about it not only being a great achievement, but also a starting point.

“Today, just a year later, we can confirm that this partnership has revealed itself to be an incredible opportunity for communicating our values to a vast and enthusiastic audience all over the world.

“Exactly 120 years after the foundation of Ferrari Trento, we are proud that our sparkling wines are increasingly present on the global stage and that they have become part and parcel of the excitement and entertainment that F1 provides.”

As well as supplying bubbles for the podium, Ferrari Trento has launched a series of initiatives to raise the profile of its company and F1.

This has included the creation of limited edition F1-themed bottles, as well as auctioning off signed podium bottles for charity. One of the post-race signed bottles from the British Grand Prix will be sold to help raise money to support the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Although Ferrari Trento only became official partners of F1 in 2021, its products had been sprayed on podiums before.

The 1981 Italian Grand Prix, won by Renault’s Alain Prost, featured its wine in a one-off deal.

shares
comments

Related video

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Previous article

Williams to trial updated F1 aero package at British GP
Next article

2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

F1 hits out at Bernie Ecclestone's Putin defence
Formula 1

F1 hits out at Bernie Ecclestone's Putin defence

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

Five stand-out F1 technical ideas from 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five stand-out F1 technical ideas from 2022 cars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
16 h
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.