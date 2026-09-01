Ferrari unveils Michael Schumacher-inspired F1 livery for Italian GP
Ferrari will pay tribute to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher with a one-off livery for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix in Monza
SF-26 Monza special livery
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari has taken the covers off a one-off livery for its Monza home race, paying tribute to its most successful driver Michael Schumacher.
The Ferrari SF-26 driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will turn extra red for the occasion, losing the white tone on the engine cover. Hamilton's and Leclerc's driver number decals will also switch to a retro font. In between the driver numbers and title sponsor HP's logo on the engine cover, the team has displayed Schumacher's signature.
The BBS wheels will carry a touch of gold on the rims, while both the drivers and the entire trackside team will also wear special kit. Meanwhile, Schumacher's trademark white stars, typically found on the German's helmet, have been added to the car's nose.
Barrichello, Vettel to perform lap of honour in dominant 2002 car
The tribute marks the 30th anniversary of Schumacher's first season in red in 1996 and draws inspiration from the F310 he first raced in.
The 1996 car will be on display over the Monza weekend, alongside Schumacher's final Ferrari, the 248 F1 from 2006, and the F2002 which turned out to be Schumacher's and Ferrari's most dominant car.
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Schumacher's former team-mate Rubens Barrichello and his close friend and former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will take the F2002 around Monza on Saturday and Sunday for a lap of honour celebrating Schumacher's legacy.
"Michael’s time at Ferrari was about much more than just wins and titles: his relentless pursuit of perfection, attention to detail, discipline and ability to be a true team player helped create a culture that became one of the defining characteristics of the Scuderia," the team stated.
"Thirty years later, that culture remains part of the way Ferrari approaches competition today. Monza is therefore the ideal place to celebrate this legacy, not just by looking back at what was achieved, but by recognising values that remain part of Ferrari today."
Schumacher is Ferrari's most tenured driver, starting 179 races between 1996 and 2006. The 57-year-old German is also the Scuderia's most decorated driver, taking five of his seven world championships with Maranello in consecutive fashion from 2000 to 2004.
In the process Schumacher amassed 72 wins and 58 poles in Ferrari's ultra-successful era under Jean Todt and Ross Brawn.
SF-26 Monza special livery
Photo by: Ferrari
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