All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Miami GP

Ferrari unveils one-off F1 Miami livery as HP joins

Ferrari has launched its blue-tinged livery for this week's Miami Grand Prix as new title sponsor HP first appears on its Formula 1 cars.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Ferrari SF-24, Miami GP livery

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari revealed last week that its Miami livery would feature two tints of blue to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its entry into the American market.

In a limited tweak to its traditional red livery, the so-called Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino hues have been applied on the wings, engine cover, halo, rear-views mirrors, as well as on the wheel rims of the SF-24 driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this weekend.

The colours hark back to Ferrari racing in the US under the N.A.R.T. (North American Racing Team) banner, including John Surtees' blue and white 158 F1 from 1964.

The one-off livery coincides with American tech giant Hewlett-Packard coming on board as Ferrari's new title sponsor. From Miami onwards, the HP logo will grace the engine cover and both the front and rear wing.

Ferrari SF-24

Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Ferrari

The Azzurro La Plata, the celestial blue that adorns the Argentinian flag, is a tribute to Alberto Ascari, who wore a helmet and shirt in the colour as a lucky charm. That tradition would carry over, with many more drivers and mechanics wearing blue overalls in the 60s. In Miami, Leclerc and Sainz will also wear overalls in the colour.

The brighter Azzurro Dino was last worn by Clay Regazzoni and was similarly adopted by mechanics through the 70s until the early 80s.

Ferrari said its trackside team would wear the Azzurro La Plata on Sunday only, with the pit crew needing fireproof overalls decked out in the Azzurro Dino colour.

Read Also:

"The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team, as in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history," said team principal Fred Vasseur.

"It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP. Scuderia Ferrari and HP share many values, including a winning mentality and a clear line of thought that forms the basis of our partnership."

Ferrari SF-24, Miami GP livery

Ferrari SF-24, Miami GP livery

Photo by: Ferrari

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How the Senna myth has been transformed
Next article Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash
Honda keen to continue Tsunoda F1 support beyond 2026

Honda keen to continue Tsunoda F1 support beyond 2026

Formula 1
Honda keen to continue Tsunoda F1 support beyond 2026
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty
Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor

Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor

Formula 1
Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1
Perez: Newey will have "immediate impact" at next F1 team

Perez: Newey will have "immediate impact" at next F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Perez: Newey will have "immediate impact" at next F1 team

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia