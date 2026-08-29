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Ferrari urged to back Lewis Hamilton as Guenther Steiner issues team order warning

Guenther Steiner says Ferrari must establish clear team-order rules and prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari must establish clear rules of engagement and back Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc if the Maranello outfit wants to stay in the 2026 championship fight. 

Ferrari's internal dynamic came under scrutiny after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, where contrasting strategies led to friction between the drivers. Hamilton, running on fresher tyres and showing stronger pace, was held up behind Leclerc. The delay cost the seven-time champion and prompted frustrated radio complaints.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner argued that Ferrari failed to prepare its drivers for potential team orders before the race.

"You cannot implement team orders during a race," Steiner explained. "You need to agree them beforehand. The realistic thing is, can Charles really win the world championship? Maybe not. And who is in front? Lewis.

"I haven't done the calculations of how realistic it is for him to win the world championship, but if one of the two can win, it is Lewis. So, as somebody else has shown, if you want to win, it's very tight up front there. You need to put your money on the guy who has got the better chance.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"That's the guy in front, who has got more points, and that is the only selling point to Charles. 'Hey buddy, your team-mate has done better up to now. Now he's number one.'"

Steiner insisted the responsibility lies with team principal Fred Vasseur to have that conversation.

"Fred, that is his job," he said. "I don't think John Elkann should or would get involved in it because if he gets involved in that one at that stage, he needs to run the team.

"But I think Fred is very much in control of it because Fred needs to win a world championship."

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