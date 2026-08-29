Ferrari urged to back Lewis Hamilton as Guenther Steiner issues team order warning
Guenther Steiner says Ferrari must establish clear team-order rules and prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari must establish clear rules of engagement and back Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc if the Maranello outfit wants to stay in the 2026 championship fight.
Ferrari's internal dynamic came under scrutiny after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, where contrasting strategies led to friction between the drivers. Hamilton, running on fresher tyres and showing stronger pace, was held up behind Leclerc. The delay cost the seven-time champion and prompted frustrated radio complaints.
Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner argued that Ferrari failed to prepare its drivers for potential team orders before the race.
"You cannot implement team orders during a race," Steiner explained. "You need to agree them beforehand. The realistic thing is, can Charles really win the world championship? Maybe not. And who is in front? Lewis.
"I haven't done the calculations of how realistic it is for him to win the world championship, but if one of the two can win, it is Lewis. So, as somebody else has shown, if you want to win, it's very tight up front there. You need to put your money on the guy who has got the better chance.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
"That's the guy in front, who has got more points, and that is the only selling point to Charles. 'Hey buddy, your team-mate has done better up to now. Now he's number one.'"
Steiner insisted the responsibility lies with team principal Fred Vasseur to have that conversation.
"Fred, that is his job," he said. "I don't think John Elkann should or would get involved in it because if he gets involved in that one at that stage, he needs to run the team.
"But I think Fred is very much in control of it because Fred needs to win a world championship."
Share Or Save This Story
Ferrari to deliver upgraded F1 engine at Italian GP
Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
Why WEC can’t simply replace BoP with a Formula 1-style cost cap
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
Latest news
What Lando Norris' contract extension means for McLaren and Oscar Piastri
Ferrari urged to back Lewis Hamilton as Guenther Steiner issues team order warning
One detail of Lando Norris' McLaren extension has F1 fans talking
George Russell treats Mercedes team members to special Silverstone karting event
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments