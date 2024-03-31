All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Ferrari will struggle to match Red Bull until first major F1 upgrade - Sainz

Carlos Sainz says Ferrari will have a hard time matching Red Bull's Formula 1 pace until the team brings its first major upgrade.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
Cars line up on the grid, with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 on pole position, alongside Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Cars line up on the grid, with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 on pole position, alongside Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although Ferrari is yet to qualify within two tenths of three-time world champion Max Verstappen this season, the Scuderia had a promising one-two in the Australian Grand Prix, with Sainz leading home team-mate Charles Leclerc and the McLarens.

After both Red Bulls were dominant in the first two rounds, Verstappen was leading the race from pole position in Melbourne when he was struck by braking woes early on and subsequently had to retire, but Sergio Perez wasn't competitive enough to do any better than fifth place.

Sainz is encouraged by Ferrari's performance but warned the Maranello-based squad would struggle to match Red Bull until it brings a big enough upgrade to bridge its rival's advantage.

"Our car worked really well this weekend," the Spaniard said. "But it's going to be tough to keep it up there in every track until we bring an upgrade to close that gap that we saw in Bahrain and Jeddah.

"But around Australia, from lap one, it felt like a race-winning car. And even if Red Bull were also quick and were on pole, that [1min15.915sec pole lap time] in quali wasn't out of reach for us.

"There will be tracks where we are strong like we saw last year. And this year it seems like our race pace is better even on those tracks that we are stronger. And together with a good development programme, I hope that we can challenge Red Bull more often."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

A major upgrade has been planned for the Imola round in May with only a small aerodynamic development to be introduced for the next race at Suzuka, but the Scuderia is trying to bring it all sooner, potentially as early as the Japanese Grand Prix.

While it is impossible to know if Ferrari's Australian GP would have panned out the same way had Verstappen not suffered a mechanical issue, its drivers were encouraged by long-run performance in practice.

Read Also:

Sainz even thinks he could have given Verstappen a run for his money after a somewhat promising inaugural lap.

"I felt like I could keep up with him on the first lap and try and take DRS, just to make sure that… DRS around here is super powerful," he added, having completed lap 1 with a nine-tenth gap to the leader.

"Then he lost the car into Turn 3 and there was my chance to get close and attempt an overtake. And then as soon as he was behind, I think he started struggling with the brakes and that was it for him.

"A pity because we would have had, I think, a very good fight for P1 today. But, you know, I'm happy to take the win. He's had plenty of them."

Additional reporting by Franco Nugnes

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How a true F1 hero beat the pain barrier in Rio debut
Next article Sauber's Australian F1 pace heralds “other opportunities to score”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better

Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better

Formula 1
Australian GP
Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles

Formula 1
Australian GP
Wolff: Vasseur and Italy deserve Ferrari F1 success after 2023 troubles
Ferrari F1 drivers out of "survival mode" with "huge step" on car consistency

Ferrari F1 drivers out of "survival mode" with "huge step" on car consistency

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari F1 drivers out of "survival mode" with "huge step" on car consistency

Latest news

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Prime

Discover prime content
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia