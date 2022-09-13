Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / FIA should have red-flagged F1 Italian GP, says Horner Next / How F1 rules ignored in Abu Dhabi meant no Italian GP restart
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ferrari yellow a success as Puma leads Monza celebration

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz raced in ‘Giallo Modena’ yellow at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix after clothing supplier PUMA created special edition clothing in celebration of Ferrari’s 75th anniversary. 

Ferrari yellow a success as Puma leads Monza celebration

The drivers arrived in the Monza paddock on Thursday sporting a unique yellow team T-shirt, which was part of a collection available for fans to buy online and via selected PUMA stores and Ferrari boutiques. 

The race suits of Leclerc, who finished second in the race, and Sainz were also switched to yellow, while the car’s livery was modified with a yellow engine cover, yellow rear wing endplates and a black and yellow halo. 

It was a unique new one-off look for the team and drivers and, asked how he felt wearing yellow, Leclerc said: “I like it. It’s a bit strange to see me wear yellow with the Ferrari logo but it’s cool, for this race it is really good. 

“It is a special colour for this weekend to celebrate 75 years of Ferrari and it’s nice. As always, the Monza week is crazy busy for us but it is always an incredible feeling.” 

The shade of yellow, known as Giallo Modena, has been on the Ferrari badge for the whole of the marque’s existence and draws its roots from the shield of the city of Modena, where Scuderia Ferrari was formed in 1929. 

Ferrari has even run a works F1 car entirely in yellow in the past, at the 1961 Belgian Grand Prix, reflecting the national racing colours of Belgian Olivier Gendebien and the importer that picked up the costs for this car.  

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, yellow also began to feature regularly on the F1 Ferraris, with the 312 F1-68 featuring two stripes on the sides of the car, and in the 1980s the mechanics and engineers wore yellow shirts and polo shirts. 

Yellow squares were used to set the team’s two cars apart in the 1990s, Michael Schumacher turned his race helmet red and yellow with a large Prancing Horse in 200 and the colour recently featured on the team’s 1,000th Grand Prix logo. 

The special edition is the latest chapter in a long and thriving relationship between PUMA and Ferrari that dates back to 2004 and has witnessed multiple F1 wins and world championship titles at the pinnacle of world motorsport together. 

The unique special edition PUMA T-shirts sold out quickly but the two companies often collaborate on special editions and recently made available a small number of special Scuderia Ferrari Speedcat Pro Replica shoes. 

To find out more, visit: https://eu.puma.com/de/en/sports/motorsport/scuderia-ferrari

shares
comments
FIA should have red-flagged F1 Italian GP, says Horner
Previous article

FIA should have red-flagged F1 Italian GP, says Horner
Next article

How F1 rules ignored in Abu Dhabi meant no Italian GP restart

How F1 rules ignored in Abu Dhabi meant no Italian GP restart

Latest news

Monza 2008: How Vettel and Toro Rosso pulled off their fairytale F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza 2008: How Vettel and Toro Rosso pulled off their fairytale F1 win

Monza will forever hold a special place in Sebastian Vettel’s heart as it was here in 2008 he piloted a Toro Rosso to one of Formula 1’s most incredible underdog victories. Luke Smith recounts that history making feat on this day, 14 years ago.

Gasly expecting “nightmares” about Ricciardo’s F1 rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly expecting “nightmares” about Ricciardo’s F1 rear wing

Pierre Gasly says that he will have “nightmares” about the McLaren MCL36 rear wing after spending many laps behind Daniel Ricciardo during the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

From Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside De Vries' dream F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

From Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside De Vries' dream F1 debut

Nyck de Vries's Formula 1 debut at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix was as unlikely as it was memorable. This is a reconstruction of the Dutchman's "dream" 24 hours, that started in the Monza Paddock Club and ended with points.

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
5 h
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.