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FIA abolishes presidential term limits at Macau meetings

The rule change allows FIA presidents and the heads of other bodies to serve beyond the previous 12-year limit

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Published:
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The FIA's Extraordinary General Assemblies in Macau has voted to remove term limits for its bodies, including the FIA presidency, in a move seen as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem continuing to consolidate his power.

At this week's gathering in Macau, FIA member clubs and delegates from around the world voted through a raft of changes to the motorsport governing body's statutes and its internal regulations. Deep within the FIA's release on the key takeaways from the assemblies, it mentioned that "the term limits have been removed from FIA bodies".

The FIA explained the measure, which is understood to have been brought forward by Ben Sulayem and voted through by an overwhelming majority, is bringing those statutes in line with other FIA bodies, which also didn't have term limits.

"The FIA statutes have been updated to establish a consistent approach to term limits across all FIA bodies, in line with the world councils and the senate," an FIA spokeperson said. "The proposed amendments were approved by a supermajority at the Extraordinary General Assemblies. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders they deem appropriate."

Furthermore, the FIA has reinforced eligibility criteria making it tougher for presidential candidates to be electable.

"The eligibility criteria for the president of the FIA have been strengthened and are more in line with the existing eligibility criteria for the other candidates on the Presidential List," the statement read.

"The name of the nominations committee has been changed to 'eligibility assessment committee', to ensure better alignment between the body’s name and its responsibilities."

The strengthened criteria would require any prospective candidates to demonstrate significant experience within an FIA member or body.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

In theory, the statute changes would allow an incumbent to continue ruling the FIA indefinitely unless voted out or hitting the 70-year age limit before standing for election.

Ben Sulayem (64), who was re-elected unopposed at the end of 2025 for a second four-year term, would be eligible for a third term in 2029 regardless of the change. He would then hit the age limit during his third term, which would bar him from seeking a fourth, unless he were to make a move to eradicate that final barrier as well in subsequent general assemblies.

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