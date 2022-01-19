Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision Next / The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022
Formula 1 News

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren

By:

The FIA’s report into the events of Formula 1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix must be transparent and deliver a full and honest explanation of what happened, says McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren

In the wake of the controversial implementation of F1’s safety car restart rules at last year’s F1 season finale, motor racing’s governing body has begun a detailed investigation.

But amid some concerns that the FIA could try to brush under the carpet any mistakes that were made, Brown believes that it is important for the sport’s credibility that fans are given a proper answer about what really happened and why some decisions were made.

For while he thinks that F1 will quickly move on from the Abu Dhabi controversy once the new 2022 season begins in Bahrain, he equally feels there is an onus on the FIA to treat the Abu Dhabi investigation with the seriousness it deserves.

Asked by Motorsport.com about potential damage that's been done to F1’s image by the Abu Dhabi fall out, Brown said: “I think with all controversies in sport, in time, as soon as the next season starts, the wounds start to heal.

“But I do think the FIA needs to come out with a, here's what happened, here's how and why we think it happened. Here's what was right, here's what was wrong, and whatever they're going to come out with in the report, and then show that they've taken action to make sure it doesn't happen again.”

The FIA has blamed the scale of the Abu Dhabi controversy on fans and the media ‘misunderstanding’ the situation, but it is clear a vast number of the sport’s followers remain unhappy about the manner in which the safety car rules were implemented by F1 race director Michael Masi.

While some have gone as far as suggesting that there was a conspiracy behind Masi’s decisions to help spice up the championship battle, Brown is not convinced that there was anything specifically nefarious.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I don't think this was a malicious decision,” he said. “So for those that might have a view that the sport’s corrupt, etc. I don't agree with that.

“Do I think potentially a different decision could have been made? Yes, probably. But I want to wait to see what the FIA comes out with.

“I think we've all seen in sport before, referees make decisions that the people disagree with. Sometimes they're right, sometimes they're wrong. It gets pretty exciting. But then the [new] season starts and it soon becomes a thing that, while you never forget about, it was a thing of the past.”

Brown also believes that the FIA needs to look at its wider running of F1 too, because he thinks that changes need to be made on a range of issues – and not just the safety car rules.

“I'm assuming they're going to come to a conclusion that figures out a way of how to better make decisions moving forward,” he added. “And that's what I'm most concerned about, because the outcome of Abu Dhabi didn't impact us. I'm more concerned with just moving forward.

“[Look at] driver penalties. Lando [Norris] was an incident away from losing his license [last year], which was crazy, because I can't think of any time Lando drove dangerously.

“We wrote to the FIA and F1 with seven races to go and said Lando is one pushing Perez off a track and not touching them away from losing his license. To me, points on your licence should be about dangerous driving, not racing incidents. So I'm more interested in all that getting cleaned up because we were racing and worried about Lando.

“While everyone I understand is laser focused on Abu Dhabi, I'm looking at the last two years and going we’ve got to kind of clean all this up.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision
Previous article

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision
Next article

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision
Formula 1

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans
Formula 1

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine F1 in better shape than this time last year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine F1 in better shape than this time last year

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
28m
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.