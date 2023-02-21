FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023
The FIA has revealed that DRS zones will be changed at five Formula 1 circuits this year to help improve the spectacle.
Following the first year of the new generation of cars, it was widely accepted that at some venues DRS passes had been too easy, while at others the zones were too short.
Having looked closely at the data of last season, the FIA has now revealed that tweaks will be made at the Bahrain, Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku and Miami circuits to better balance things out.
Although there has been no confirmation of exactly what revisions are being made at each track, Melbourne is to get a fourth DRS zone to help close cars up.
As well as DRS zones being tweaked, the FIA has confirmed that resurfacing work is being carried out in Baku and Miami, with Jeddah pushing on with circuit tweaks to improve visibility.
During a meeting of the F1 Commission in London on Tuesday to discuss a number of matters, it was also agreed that there will be a relaxation of rules regarding what radio messages can be sent between drivers and teams from now on.
There had been a clampdown on this several years ago to stop teams from coaching drivers too much.
Changes are also to be made to how parc ferme is organised on sprint race weekends. Teams will have more freedom to change parts that can frequently get damaged, and there will be a greater use made of self-declared forms from the teams as a means of better policing themselves.
Revisions to the wording of regulations regarding the distribution of points for shortened races, which caused controversy at last year's Japanese Grand Prix, have also been improved.
The tweaks will ensure that full points are only awarded for races that go near full distance, whereas limited points will be distributed if races are cut short or cannot run to their full distance because of interruptions.
It has also been agreed that a winter shutdown will be implemented for both teams and power unit manufacturers.
The cost cap has also been raised from $1.2 million to $1.8 million for each grand prix over the 21 race limit laid down in the rules. This was done because the extra events have usually been flyaways which are more expensive than races in Europe.
Related video
Sainz feels he "wasn't ready" to fight for 2022 F1 title
Pirelli to introduce new F1 wet tyre that doesn’t need blankets
Latest news
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly” Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change
The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti
Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season
Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season
The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.