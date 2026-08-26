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FIA reveals latest engine ranking for ADUO as Red Bull remains F1 benchmark

Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Audi were all awarded development tokens for the first assessment period, but no additional homologations were awarded for the second

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing is still deemed to have the best engine after F1's second ADUO assessment

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The FIA has published the results of the latest Additional Upgrades and Opportunities (ADUO) evaluation for Formula 1 power units, with Red Bull-Ford still considered the benchmark.

According to the federation’s analysis, which is inclusive of all races from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull-Ford internal combustion engine is the most powerful in F1.

Mercedes is 2% to 4% down on power, while Audi, Ferrari and Honda are more than 4% adrift; the Japanese manufacturer’s new powertrain, which was introduced at the Dutch Grand Prix, was not taken into account.

After the first quarter of the season, Mercedes had been granted one additional homologation for 2026 and 2027 each, while Audi, Ferrari and Honda received two each for this year and next year too. This consists of additional cost cap allowance and further dyno tests. However, no official announcement had been made.

While the FIA did confirm the ADUO ranking today, no additional homologations have been awarded this time.

Many expected Mercedes to top the engine rankings in F1

Many expected Mercedes to top the engine rankings in F1

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“The FIA has undertaken thorough and exhaustive analysis as part of our ADUO review process,” said Nikolas Tombazis, FIA director of single-seater. “With the release of the findings of period two, we are confident that, based on the quality of the data, its analysis is incredibly robust, giving us a high level of confidence in our findings. We also have to respect the confidentiality and intellectual property of the teams and their power unit manufacturers in disseminating any details from the findings.

“This is the first year of ADUO so naturally there are areas which we may evolve over time, in discussion with all the PU manufacturers.”

The ADUO system has been at the receiving end of criticism, with an obvious drawback the fact that it only considers the internal combustion engine, which is not the only performance differentiator in F1’s current hybrid power units.

Mercedes, not Red Bull-Ford, has widely been considered to have the strongest power unit, which even the Silver Arrows’ team boss Toto Wolff admitted – though he perhaps let his guard down when he made that comment, given he wasn’t referring to ADUO. 

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Red Bull in particular has been dismayed by the lack of opportunities afforded by the current ranking, requesting a review of the post-Canada results – which was unsuccessful.

“Toto is right. I also think that they have the most powerful power unit,” team principal Laurent Mekies said following the Belgian GP. “And certainly they had a sizeable advantage on the straight this weekend again.

“But it's not the first weekend. They have an advantage on the straight most weekends. And this weekend a bit more with the track sensitivity.

“As you said, the second period closing in Budapest in a week's time. We'll see what's happening.”

With Red Bull still on top, ADUO can now be expected to be hotly debated over the Italian Grand Prix weekend, one week from now.

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