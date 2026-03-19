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FIA appoints new F1 deputy race director

Ulsterman Paul Burns steps up into the role of deputy race director in Formula 1

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Published:
Paul Burns, FIA Deputy Race Director

Paul Burns, FIA Deputy Race Director

Photo by: FIA

The FIA has appointed a new deputy race director in Formula 1, promoting Paul Burns to the role to work with current lead Rui Marques.

This follows Claire Dubbelman's departure from the FIA at the start of 2026 to join the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, leaving the deputy post open for the opening two rounds of the season.

The FIA has since promoted Burns, who has experience in a similar role, having served as the assistant F2 race director through 2025 and for the F4 and Formula Regional classes at the Macau Grand Prix.

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The Northern Irishman worked at Formula One Management as part of its timekeeping team, in which he was involved in signing off the results at grands prix. This was preceded by a period spent working on timekeeping at a variety of UK and Irish circuits.

He moved to the FIA in 2023, joining its F1 race operations team before taking on operational duties across the junior categories.

In a post on Instagram, Dubbelman explained her reasons for leaving the FIA earlier this year, stating that "saying nothing leaves room for speculation" – perhaps to distance her own departure from a collection of higher-profile FIA losses across the previous couple of years.

Claire Dubbelman, former FIA deputy race director

Claire Dubbelman, former FIA deputy race director

Photo by: Li Chao Paddocker - NurPhoto - Getty Images

"After almost a decade at the FIA, I felt that I had reached a point where I had maximised every opportunity available to me within the organisation," she wrote.

"This move is not about walking away from the FIA, but stepping into a role in a new environment that challenges me at the next level.

"It provides me with a perspective to contribute and develop the sport in a way that I didn't see possible in my previous role. I am genuinely excited about being in Saudi [Arabia] and there is so much opportunity here.

"By being here, I feel like I am part of its future, helping the Saudi Motorsport Federation to pave the way; facilitating talent and infrastructure for the sport to thrive."

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