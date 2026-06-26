Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Neil Verhagen wants Paul Miller Racing to chase a bigger IMSA prize

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Neil Verhagen wants Paul Miller Racing to chase a bigger IMSA prize

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's best drives at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's best drives at Sonoma Raceway

"More like a volcano than a track" - MotoGP riders raise heat concerns after crash-heavy Assen practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
"More like a volcano than a track" - MotoGP riders raise heat concerns after crash-heavy Assen practice

Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria

Red Bull confident of keeping Max Verstappen despite Paul Monaghan exit rumours

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull confident of keeping Max Verstappen despite Paul Monaghan exit rumours

F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli tops FP2 to complete perfect Friday

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli tops FP2 to complete perfect Friday

FIA bans Ferrari style exhaust wings in F1 2027

Formula 1
Austrian GP
FIA bans Ferrari style exhaust wings in F1 2027

WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: Thierry Neuville ends punishing day with slender lead

WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: Thierry Neuville ends punishing day with slender lead
Formula 1 Austrian GP

FIA bans Ferrari style exhaust wings in F1 2027

The latest version of Formula 1's 2027 technical regulations outlaws Ferrari's exhaust and tailpipe bodywork

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Ferrari rear technical detail

Ferrari rear technical detail

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula 1's governing body the FIA has officially tightened up 2027's technical regulations to outlaw Ferrari's exhaust wings.

Ferrari pioneered the exhaust wing during pre-season testing in Bahrain, having apparently found a loophole in the 2026 technical regulations to extract more downforce from the rear of the car, using exhaust gas to supply air to a tiny winglet perched atop the tailpipe.

This year, teams were allowed to place an aerodynamic device in that area of the car as long as it does not exceed 60mm from the axle and, normally, that constraint would not allow the device to extend beyond the end of the exhaust.

However, as revealed by Motorsport.com in pre-season testing, Ferrari engineers managed to get around the problem by moving the differential as far back as possible, taking advantage of the space under the deformable structure. Because that area of the car was designed by Ferrari with that specific device in mind, which was internally dubbed FTM, that meant it was tough for rivals to copy it easily.

The exhaust wing is legal right now, but following talks with the FIA, the governing body has now decided to tidy up the regulations to block Ferrari's solution in 2027, avoiding designs getting out of control.

In the latest version of the F1 2027 technical regulations, which was published on Friday after being ratified by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in Macau, the FIA has implemented an exclusion zone.

Article C2.3.7 reads: "Except for tailpipe, no part of the car may lie within a right circular cylinder which intersects the planes XR = 385 and XDIF = 800, and whose axis is identical to, and diameter 20mm greater than, that of the right circular cylinder defined in C3.9.2(g)."

Mercedes has been running with a small bracket atop the tailpipe since Miami.

Mercedes has been running with a small bracket atop the tailpipe since Miami.

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

From Miami onwards rival teams, including Mercedes, found a different loophole to use an exhaust tailpipe bracket and have it act as a winglet, even if it's less powerful than Ferrari's baked-in solution. But that loophole now also appears closed after the FIA heavily revamped the relevant article in the regulations, C3.9, which places further restrictions on the placement and shape of the tailpipe and any adjacent bodywork.

Austria trials

During Friday's first free practice session, Lewis Hamilton was seen driving his SF-26 with the exhaust wing attached, while images show rookie driver Dino Beganovic was initially using the device before having it removed for the remainder of the session.

It is understood to be a comparative test between the two configurations for later events this year. Having a rookie driver in the car anyway, instead of regular driver Charles Leclerc, meant Austria FP1 was an opportunity to trial the set-up with little downside.

Depending on the results, the wingless set-up could be deployed later this year at lower downforce circuits, such as Monza, where the benefit of the extra downforce might not outweigh the corresponding drag penalty.

Other 2027 clampdowns approved by the FIA WMSC include the position of the floor body stays and their interaction with the sidepod bodywork, and further restrictions on the suspension design and the behaviour of the dampers.

Photos from Austrian GP - Friday 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
The Williams team excercises

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team R26

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team R26 aero paint

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Ferrari rear technical detail

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Luke Browning, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
42

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Carlos Sainz details 'world against me' feeling after Lewis Hamilton replacement at Ferrari
Next article F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli tops FP2 to complete perfect Friday

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The staggering statistic behind Isack Hadjar's and Red Bull's poor 2026 F1 starts

F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 as Lando Norris faces reliability woes in FP1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 as Lando Norris faces reliability woes in FP1

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton reacts after Neymar echoes Ferrari win message

Mercedes tipped for Austrian GP comeback despite Ferrari threat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Mercedes tipped for Austrian GP comeback despite Ferrari threat

Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?

Latest news

Neil Verhagen wants Paul Miller Racing to chase a bigger IMSA prize

IMSA
Watkins Glen
Neil Verhagen wants Paul Miller Racing to chase a bigger IMSA prize

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's best drives at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's best drives at Sonoma Raceway

"More like a volcano than a track" - MotoGP riders raise heat concerns after crash-heavy Assen practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
"More like a volcano than a track" - MotoGP riders raise heat concerns after crash-heavy Assen practice

Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria

Feature

Discover prime content

Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Ronald Vording
Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?

Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension

Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension

Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first

The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls
View more