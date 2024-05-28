All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Monaco GP

FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has changed his stance on admitting Andretti Cadillac to Formula 1, advising Andretti to "go and buy another team".

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Andretti was refused a 2026 entry by F1 after the FIA had admitted its application on a technical basis.

Ben Sulayem was proponent of expanding F1's grid of 10 teams, opening up a tender process that only Andretti passed.

“We have a contract, and our contract says we have up to 12 teams," he told Motorsport.com last year. "So, we are not breaking the rules. We are, on the contrary, fulfilling the rules."

He also said it was his dream to fill up all 12 slots by adding a manufacturer outfit from the US and from China.

That vision put him at odds with F1 management and owner Liberty Media, who don't believe Andretti's entry would be competitive or add significant value to the series as an expansion team.

Speaking to Reuters in Monaco, Ben Sulayem has now changed his stance and advised Michael Andretti to buy an existing outfit rather than persist in his efforts to join as an 11th team.

"I have no doubt FOM and Liberty would love to see other teams as long as they are OEMs," he said.

"I would advise [Andretti] to go and buy another team, not to come as the 11th team.

Michael Andretti, Owner,retti Global

Michael Andretti, Owner, Andretti Global

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"I feel that some teams need to be refreshed. What is better? To have 11 teams as a number or 10 and they are strong? 

"I still believe we should have more teams but not any teams. The right teams. It’s not about the number, it’s about the quality."

Ben Sulayem said he would still welcome Andretti and its partner General Motors in principle, suggesting the tie-up would bring more to the sport than some of F1's current outfits.

"Without mentioning names, there are teams which are struggling. Struggling with performance, struggling even with management," he added.

"It’s about having the right team, not to lose a chance or an opportunity where someone like GM with a PU is coming to Formula 1.

"Imagine the impact. We have three races in America. We have such a huge fan base. But we don’t have a proper [US] team. I’m so happy to have Ford in [with Red Bull] but imagine having GM and imagine having [more] American drivers."

The change of stance over Andretti could be perceived as an effort to get on the same page with FOM and Liberty Media, given that Ben Sulayem has thus far endured a frosty relationship with the commercial rights holder over a variety of conflicts.

That is especially relevant amid talks to put together a new Concorde Agreement that stipulates how the series will be run on a commercial level and needs renewing ahead of 2026.

"Peace is always good, you can’t have all the time unnecessary issues," Ben Sulayem acknowledged. "We both understand that we need to go forward and the only way to go forward is to have much more clarity between us.

"We are with FOM when it comes to business. We are partners and we have to also forget the small things and find a solution how can we address these issues."

F1 has formally left the door ajar for Andretti to try and apply again for 2028, if GM is ready to deliver a works power unit.
But Andretti has not taken no for an answer and continued its aggressive push to join for 2026, opening a UK base in Silverstone and signing former F1 technical director Pat Symonds as a consultant.
Read Also:
It has also involved several US senators and representatives to challenge F1's rejection on legal grounds by invoking anti-trust laws, an escalation that hasn't gone down well at F1.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan
Next article F1 24 game review: Slick but lacking polish

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph

Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph
Five things you may have missed from F1's Monaco Grand Prix

Five things you may have missed from F1's Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Five things you may have missed from F1's Monaco Grand Prix
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Dennis: "For sure I’m out" of Formula E title race after Shanghai non-score

Dennis: "For sure I’m out" of Formula E title race after Shanghai non-score

Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Dennis: "For sure I’m out" of Formula E title race after Shanghai non-score
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Marco Andretti credits Hampson, Wickens for stronger 2024 Indy 500 bid

Marco Andretti credits Hampson, Wickens for stronger 2024 Indy 500 bid

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Marco Andretti credits Hampson, Wickens for stronger 2024 Indy 500 bid

Latest news

Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation

Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation

NAS NASCAR Cup
Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

MGP MotoGP
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date
Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph

Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph
Mir: Honda "took a step back to make two forward" with MotoGP updates

Mir: Honda "took a step back to make two forward" with MotoGP updates

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Mir: Honda "took a step back to make two forward" with MotoGP updates

Prime

Discover prime content
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia