FIA completes investigation into F1 chaos in Malaysia – and reveals next steps

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the FIA has issued a statement following the events at Sepang. The opening phase of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia descended into chaos when half the field came to a standstill behind the safety car.

The issue turned out to be a software bug linked to the 250kW restrictions imposed by the FIA for wet-weather races. Nikolas Tombazis immediately provided an explanation to the media after the race, but added that the FIA would conduct a more in-depth investigation in the following days.

That investigation has now been completed, with the FIA focusing on four crucial areas.

First, the specific cause has been identified, with the FIA explaining:“The review concluded that some cars running on low engine RPM in certain circuit sectors where a 250kW power reduction was applied experienced a loss of power beyond the original intent and that could not be recovered in those sectors.”

A software bug caused the electric motors to go into lock-down mode in the slowest parts of the circuit. With no electric power available to offset the turbo lag, nothing happened when the drivers pressed the throttle pedal.

The FIA subsequently intervened with a rapid software update, which was sent to all teams and manufacturers to install ahead of the restart. The emergency solution was to lift the restrictions associated with the 250kW limit in certain minisectors where the problem occurred.

The same temporary solution will be used in Singapore if similar weather conditions are expected, the FIA has confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

“As a result, the configuration established for the Sepang event will be reinstated for the Singapore Grand Prix should similar weather conditions be expected. Additionally, a further update to the wet weather software will be released for the United States Grand Prix on October 25.”

This means the solution will come in two stages: a repeat of the emergency fix this race weekend, followed by a more permanent update to the wet-weather software ahead of the race in Austin.

Tombazis already confirmed on Sunday that the specific problem encountered in Malaysia would not happen again, although he could not guarantee that no new bugs would emerge with the extremely complex 2026 power units.

“Obviously, that was a major criticality and we need to make sure we avoid it. But can I guarantee it will never happen again? This specific problem, yes. A problem, no. But we will do our best to avoid it, of course”, Tombazis said.

The FIA's single-seater director also indicated that the software had not been tested sufficiently due to the lack of wet-weather running in 2026, which meant the FIA was unable to prevent the problem.

However, the governing body has now clarified that the software was indeed tested during the opening practice sessions for the Belgian and Dutch Grands Prix, but that the issue did not surface on those occasions.

Carlos Sainz, Williams Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Logically, that is because the cars were completing laps at normal speeds during those runs and did not reach the extremely low speeds encountered behind the safety car in Malaysia.

For precisely that reason, the FIA will also work with teams and manufacturers to explore ways of improving the software testing process, according to the statement.

“The review also recommended that measures would be implemented for testing of the software, recognising that opportunities for testing are limited, to make it robust as possible.

“The FIA, together with the teams and Power Unit Manufacturers (PUMs), will continue to strengthen Power Unit software testing and verification capabilities, enhancing the overall validation process through independent assessment and collaborative feedback, including input from the supplier of the standardised Electronics Control Unit (ECU).”