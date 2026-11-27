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FIA confirms F1 engine freeze and imposes testing restrictions ahead of V8 return

Development of the current F1 power units will be frozen from the 13th race of the 2028 season. The FIA has also imposed restrictions on dyno work on the 2030 engines to prevent any overlap

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 5:15 PM

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Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1 manufacturers will no longer be allowed to work on the current generation of power units from mid-2028, the FIA's single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has revealed in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

First revealed by Motorsport.com over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, the measure is intended to prevent manufacturers from having to work on two projects simultaneously and also to prevent some from gaining an undesirable advantage. For the same reasons, work on the upcoming V8 engines is largely prohibited until that same point in time.

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In practice, this means that development of the current hybrid V6 power units will be frozen from the 13th race of the 2028 season. From that point onwards, only reliability updates will be permitted, with no further performance upgrades allowed.

Prior to that point, restrictions will be in place on the development of the 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 for 2030. Until 1 October 2027, F1 manufacturers will not be allowed to carry out dyno work with a single cylinder, while no dyno work with the full power unit – in other words, the entire V8 – will be permitted until 1 July 2028.

These restrictions do not apply to newcomers, meaning General Motors will be allowed to carry out simulation work for their Cadillac power unit earlier.

The date of 1 July 2028 roughly coincides with the 13th race of that year, and therefore with the engine freeze for the current power units. In this way, the FIA is preventing manufacturers from having to work on two projects simultaneously, which would result in high costs and a development race spiralling out of control.

The governing body also wants to prevent a situation in which one manufacturer – such as Honda – is still significantly behind when the freeze comes into effect. This is closely linked to the ADUO rethink that is deemed necessary in the paddock, although according to Tombazis, no final decision has yet been made on that front.

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

“We've been concentrating on the PU framework and, frankly speaking, we are a bit late on the ADUO side,” Tombazis told Motorsport.com.

“We need to consider this whole topic in relation to our intention and what we've discussed with the PU manufacturers, so to freeze the current generation of engines from a certain point onwards. That will be mid-2028. What we want to avoid for cost reasons is that they have two parallel programs.”

There is also another reason for the engine freeze: without these restrictions, a manufacturer with a highly competitive power unit under the current ruleset would be able to shift its focus to 2030 earlier than a manufacturer that is lagging behind and needs to pull out all the stops to make its current engine more competitive.

“What we also want to avoid is that some of the current PU manufacturers may get a significant advantage if they are very competitive at the moment. They can stop earlier and then others who may be chasing may have a disadvantage.

“So, we have this topic to address and all of that is related to ADUO as a discussion point. And therefore, we need to just pause and think carefully of what we do.”

The engine freeze has been confirmed and agreed with all parties involved, but the next step is to establish the changes to ADUO and ensure that no manufacturer is still facing a huge deficit in mid-2028 that can no longer be made up once the freeze comes into effect.

“Clearly, we need to give the opportunity for as much convergence as possible before that time. We don't want somebody to be frozen and to be way down,” Tombazis continued.

“So, we have these topics to address which are related to ADUO and there are some delicate matters that we need to basically assess before we move forward.”

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