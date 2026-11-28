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FIA explores DRS return alongside push-to-pass system for F1’s V8 engines

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis reveals how the governing body could combine aerodynamic and electrical overtaking aids in 2030

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 12:04 PM

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Nikolas Tombazis, FIA

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Although the framework announced last week establishes the key elements of Formula 1’s next power unit regulations – a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 with a significantly reduced electrical component – many details still need to be worked out over the coming months.

One of the key remaining questions is how to facilitate overtaking. For 2026, the FIA introduced overtake mode, but that is primarily a consequence of how incredibly complex this ruleset is.

For the current power unit regulations to work, the cars needed to have considerably less drag, which is why active aerodynamics were introduced with straight mode zones. With every driver able to open their front and rear wings, DRS disappeared as an overtaking aid and the FIA had to come up with an alternative, which turned out to be overtake mode.

The aim is to keep the whole concept considerably simpler for the next rules cycle. FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis confirmed in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com that straight mode (SM) zones will disappear and that the governing body is looking into more familiar concepts.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Behind the scenes, work is currently underway to establish what will be needed in terms of overtaking aids from 2030 onwards. The FIA is investigating several options, including a combination of push-to-pass and DRS.

"The electrical power in race conditions will definitely be more focused on push-to-pass and less on the energy recovery. Because the electrical part will be so much smaller in dimensions compared to the current engines, it means that all the regulations that relate to the energy usage will be either eliminated or hugely simplified," Tombazis told Motorsport.com.

"So yeah, it will be a fundamental point for overtaking, but we are still doing simulations about overtaking and close racing."

Those simulations are intended to establish exactly what is needed in terms of push-to-pass – a fixed number of seconds per race, as IndyCar has, or a different system – and also whether it needs to be combined with the return of DRS.

"If we need to have an addition of DRS to go together with some electrical part, then we will be more than happy to do that," Tombazis said.

"And just to say: we won't need to have SM mode zones anymore under the next regulations, and therefore we would retain the option to have a more DRS-like device to complement the electrical part to make sure that we have the right level of close racing."

Mechanics work on the DRS of Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

While simulations are ongoing, it has not yet been confirmed that push-to-pass and DRS will indeed be combined, although Tombazis did confirm that such a combination is now on the table.

"It could be, yes. I didn't say that it will be exactly like that, but yeah, there could be both [DRS and push-to-pass]."

Under the initial proposal, the electrical component would deliver up to 200kW, with 100kW available for normal use and the other 100kW for push-to-pass.

By potentially adding DRS to that, the FIA wants to strike the right balance: overtaking moves should ideally once again be completed in the braking zone rather than halfway down a straight.

"Yes, and what I'm saying is that DRS is a known solution for that. It's not like something we'd need to invent. We just need to see, A, if we need it, and B, how much of it we would need.

"We clearly don't want to create a situation where cars just fly past each other without any fight, we want there to be racing. We want cars to be entering corners next to each other and fighting, but we have the tools to basically tune it in the right way for 2030."

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