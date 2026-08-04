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FIA criticised by former driver for failing to act sooner on 2026 F1 rules

David Coulthard has criticised the FIA for failing to act sooner on widely predicted problems with Formula 1's 2026 technical regulations

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has taken aim at the FIA for reacting too slowly to the problems caused by the 2026 technical regulations, comparing the situation to a slow-moving disaster that everyone saw coming.

The 13-time grand prix winner shared his frustration over the series' governing body failing to listen to early warnings. The introduction of the new rules, particularly the almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, was met with widespread apprehension from drivers and engineers long before the cars hit the track.

"What I think was a bit of a let-down was, given that [the new regulations] came at us like a road roller... There's that comedy scene in a movie where the road roller is coming, and the person's going, 'Oh, I'm going to get run down.' And then, in the next scene, it's him looking at his watch going, 'Oh, I'm going to get run down'," Coulthard said during an episode of the Up To Speed podcast.

According to Coulthard, while the technical minds within the paddock were vocal about their concerns, their warnings were met with "pretty much silence". It was not until pre-season testing and the season-opening Australian Grand Prix that the reality of the regulations became clear.

"So, the new regs came at us with drivers and engineers going, 'This is not going to be good.' Pretty much silence from everyone else," Coulthard continued. "We get to Melbourne, and we go, 'Ah, they have deceleration as they go towards certain corners.' 

David Coulthard

David Coulthard

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

"Now, the comeback from that disappointment, I've got to say, from Miami onwards has been good. And the fact that we've had five different winners in the last five grands prix is a testament to a varied season.

"But I feel that we saw this coming, and nobody really was listening, and the fact they had to react to the reality in a sport that simulates the hell out of the future was a bit disappointing, and that really has to fall on the FIA.

"I know they'll get sensitive and go, 'Well, we are a small group of people and the F1 teams have hundreds of people', but all of the evidence was there that having a 50:50 split between electrical power and combustion engine was going to be challenging, and what are we doing going forward? 

"We're going to have more internal combustion next year and suggested even more the year after. So, to see the obvious and then react is a bit disappointing."

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