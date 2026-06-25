FIA declares Heat Hazard for F1 Austrian Grand Prix
With Europe groaning under the strain of an extreme heatwave, the FIA has declared a Heat Hazard for Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1's governing body the FIA has declared a Heat Hazard for this weekend's Austrian GP, encouraging drivers to either wear cooling vests or attach ballast to their F1 cars.
Mainland Europe has been smothered by its first major heatwave of the summer, with Austria one of several countries breaking June temperature records.
With temperatures at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring expected to hover in the thirties this weekend, forecasts have triggered the FIA's Heat hazards protocol, which puts in place additional driver cooling procedures.
"In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the official weather service predicting that the heat index will be greater than 31.0°C at some time during the race at this competition, a Heat Hazard is declared," the FIA stated.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
According to the FIA's weather service, temperatures are expected to exceed the 31C threshold both on Saturday and Sunday. During FP3 and qualifying, forecasts predict 32C degree temperatures, with 33C expected for the start of the race at 3pm local on Sunday afternoon.
Drivers will now be given the choice between wearing a cooling vest or having the corresponding 0.5kg of ballast attached to their cars.
The FIA had long planned to make the cooling vests mandatory for drivers to use, but after pushback from the drivers over their comfort and effectiveness the device remains optional.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
FIA declares Heat Hazard for F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win draws Ferrari warning from Guenther Steiner
Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension
Francesco Bagnaia makes Aprilia MotoGP switch after Ducati exit
Explaining the push and pull factors of Formula 1 suspension
Why Lewis Hamilton's race engineer bond shows F1 is a people's sport first
The challenge ahead of F1's future engineering hopefuls
What next for Formula 1’s rules?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments