Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Yellow F1 helmet to help fans tell Mercedes cars apart Next / F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

FIA details Jeddah F1 track changes ahead of Saudi GP

FIA race director Niels Wittich has detailed the final changes made to the Jeddah Formula 1 street track ahead of this weekend's second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
FIA details Jeddah F1 track changes ahead of Saudi GP

F1 made its first visit to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in December last year, and while the track won praise for its thrilling, high-speed layout, some drivers were critical of the safety standards and lack of visibility in places.

GPDA director George Russell told Motorsport.com the track was "lacking a lot from a safety perspective and a racing perspective", while suggestions from the FIA prompted the organisers in Jeddah to make some tweaks for this year.

It had already been confirmed that the sightlines would be opened up in a number of corners to aid visibility, as well as widening the final corner where Max Verstappen crashed at the end of his Q3 lap.

The FIA has now formally detailed what changes have taken place ahead of this weekend's second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via Wittich's event notes that were issued on Thursday.

In the tight Turn 2-3 complex where a crash in the race led to one of two red flags last year, the barriers on the left-hand side of the track have been moved back, improving visibility.

A similar move has been taken at Turns 14 and 21 to try and make the sightlines better for drivers coming through the kinks at high-speed, while a smooth face has been added to some of the barriers, allowing drivers to brush up against them more.

Wittich's notes also confirmed the track had been widened to 12m at the final corner, up from 10.5m last year.

Changes to the circuit

Turn 2-3: The left hand side barriers have been moved back to improve visibility from Turn 2 to Turn 4
Turn 4 Apex: A smooth face has been added to the concrete barriers
Turn 14 Apex: The barriers have been moved back approximately 1.5m to improve visibility
Turn 16 Apex: A smooth face has been added to the concrete barriers
Turn 21 Apex: The barriers have been moved back approximately 1.5m to improve visibility
Turn 22 Apex: A smooth face has been added to the concrete barriers
Turn 24 Apex: A smooth face has been added to the concrete barriers
Exit of Turn 27: The track has been widened to 12m

Saudi Motorsport Company CEO Martin Whitaker said in Bahrain that the changes could make the fastest street track on the calendar even quicker, with the average speed for pole in qualifying last year coming in at 157 mph.

Read Also:

Not all of the requested changes were able to come into force ahead of this year's race, including an improvement of the sightlines at Turns 23-24, which Whitaker felt would be addressed via instructions to drivers by the race director.

The event notes state that drivers will be informed of the maximum in-lap time after practice, ensuring they do not go too slowly and impede other drivers on hot laps during qualifying.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Yellow F1 helmet to help fans tell Mercedes cars apart
Previous article

Hamilton: Yellow F1 helmet to help fans tell Mercedes cars apart
Next article

F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?

F1's engine freeze: What is it and how will it affect teams?
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.