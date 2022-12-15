Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise” Next / Australian GP boss Westacott steps down
Formula 1 News

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims over F1 2022 rules

Sebastian Vettel’s suggestion that the effort of Formula 1’s 2022 rules overhaul was not worth the benefits has been dismissed by the FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims over F1 2022 rules

Four-time champion Vettel remarked at the end of the year that the improvements in the raceability of the new generation of cars did not seem enough to justify how much work was put in to change the regulations.

“We follow closer, but we've got less drag, so you need to be closer to also overtake,” explained Vettel.

“And on tyres, the big target was to allow racing more, but I don't think it is a big difference either.

“So I don't want to say it has failed. But certainly a lot of effort had gone in and not all the effort came out, let's put it this way.”

But Tombazis, who in his role at the FIA helped in the process of framing the 2022 rules, says the analysis of the season just gone shows there were noteable improvements in how well the cars could race each other.

Asked by Motorsport.com about Vettel’s comments, Tombazis said: “I think it did improve the ability of cars to follow each other so I think that, in combination with the tyres, did help.

“Clearly a good race needs also [cars] to be close to each other fighting, and the second half of this season, it was not so close. There was a clear-cut winner, of course.

“But I do think that it is going to be quite a lot closer next year again. And, with the [natural] convergence, I think that, in combination with the cars being able to a) race close and b) fight more with the tyres and not overheat them, I think that will lead to some very good races.

“Overall this year, I think the races were generally quite exciting. So yeah, I don’t think it was for little gain. I think the gain was reasonable. I can confirm it was a lot of effort!”

Nikolas Tombazis, Head of Single Seater Technical Matters, FIA

Nikolas Tombazis, Head of Single Seater Technical Matters, FIA

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While drivers said they found it much easier to close in on rivals ahead, they also noticed that there was a small window – roughly within one second of the car in front – where the air disturbance ramped up.

While such a scenario was not perfect, Tombazis reckons it is a pipe dream to expect cars to be able to race without any airflow interference from cars in front of them.

“To not have any disturbed air is never going to happen,” he said. “That would only be the case if the cars had very little or no downforce, like the 60's or whatever. So there’s always going to be a wake effect.

“In the near wake, there was still a reduction of the loss, so we went from losing 50 percent, to losing about 25 percent. It’s still a sizeable loss, but, by then, you’re into the DRS and can compensate for that partially.”

One factor that Vettel alluded to was the fact that the 2022 cars had less overall drag than the previous generation of machinery, so the slipstream effect was much reduced.

This meant that passing on the straights was much harder, even though the cars could run closer together.

Tombazis said it was a factor that had been looked at, but he still believed the rules produced an overall gain.

“If you simulate two cars following each other say one second apart, on the straight, that one second is about 60 metres and in the corner that one second is 20 metres because of the speed. So the percentage gain find in the corner is still a lot bigger than the loss on the straight.

"Some of the doubters of this whole approach were saying: ‘well you lose the slipstream’, which is indeed a bit smaller.

“But when you actually do the simulation about how much the car that is one second behind can approach the front car, you’re still considerably better off if you have this effect.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”
Previous article

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”
Next article

Australian GP boss Westacott steps down

Australian GP boss Westacott steps down
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans
Formula 1

FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans

F1 reveals five teams signed up for all-female F1 Academy series
Formula 1

F1 reveals five teams signed up for all-female F1 Academy series

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

Latest news

The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E Formula E

Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Maximilian Gunther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.

Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Having no F1 budget cap wouldn't have solved Mercedes W13's issues

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes would not have been able to solve the problems with its W13 Formula 1 car during the season even without the budget cap’s limitations.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Formula 1
1 h
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022 Prime

How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season

Formula 1
7 h
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Prime

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success Prime

How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success

Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Prime

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2022
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Prime

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.