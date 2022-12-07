Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023 Next / F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025
Formula 1 News

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

The FIA has announced it will double teams’ cost cap allowance for each Formula 1 sprint race in 2023, but has ditched the exemptions for accident damage.

Luke Smith
By:
FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

Since the introduction of F1 sprint races in 2021, teams have been given additional breathing room in the budget cap make up for the extra on-track running, as well as receiving an accident allowance for major incidents in the 100km Saturday events.

The matter has been a subject for debate between the teams, F1 and the FIA for some time.

It put the brakes on the planned expansion of the sprint race format to six events in 2022 a teams could not agree on an increased amount and their subsequent payments, with one allegedly seeking a budget cap increase of $5 million in return for its approval.

But following the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting in Bologna this week, the FIA announced that it will be doubling the allowance amount for sprint events for the next two years.

Currently, each team receives an additional $150,000 allowance in the budget cap, as well as a further $100k allowance per car for accident damage sustained during a sprint, which could increase if the cost is greater than $100k.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Teams will now receive an additional $300k per sprint race weekend from 2023 onwards, but there will be no further adjustments for accident damage due to the increased safety net.

Earlier today, F1 announced the venues for the six sprint races in 2023, marking an expansion of the format from three events per season in the past two years. Baku, Red Bull Ring, Spa, COTA, Losail and Interlagos will host the six sprints in the coming season.

“The World Council also approved several updates and clarifications to the 2023 and 2024 Financial Regulations, including an increase of the forfeit allowance amount for each Sprint session from $150k to $300k from 2023 onwards, and the elimination of any subsequent adjustment for accident damage sustained during the Sprint sessions,” read the FIA statement.

The WMSC also confirmed there would be safety improvements for F1 roll hoops from 2024, something that was instigated following Zhou Guanyu’s crash at the start of the British Grand Prix in July.

Changes have already been put in place for 2023 by adjusting the homologation tests, but there will a “significant increase in the required strength of roll hoops” from 2024, according to the FIA.

“These updates mean that test loads are applied more horizontally to require better fixing of the roll hoop to the chassis structure,” read the statement.

Read Also:
shares
comments
FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023
Previous article

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023
Next article

F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025

F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"

F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025 Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 announces Zandvoort contract extension until end of 2025

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars
Supercars Supercars

IndyCar star Herta's brush with Supercars

A recent trip to Australia for IndyCar star Colton Herta included a tour of the Dick Johnson Racing factory.

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24

Next month’s overall Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner could be decided by reliability of IMSA’s top-class cars, as teams battle to get on top of issues with their new-era hybrid machinery.

Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Sam Hunt Racing expands Xfinity operation for 2023

The Toyota-backed Sam Hunt Racing team will field two full-time cars next season.

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers
GT GT

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers

Former Audi stalwarts Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts have joined WRT in making the switch to BMW as the German brand's latest works drivers for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
8 h
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
13 h
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.