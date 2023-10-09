FIA promises F1 driver action in wake of extreme Qatar GP
The FIA has vowed to take action to ensure there is no repeat of the way that drivers had to take themselves to the physical limit in Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix.
The excessive heat and flat-out nature of the race at Losail on Sunday left drivers facing one of the biggest challenges of their careers, which they described as "hell" and "torture".
Logan Sargeant had to retire with heatstroke, Esteban Ocon was sick in his helmet, Lance Stroll said he passed out several times and other racers struggled to make it to the chequered flag before needing to go to the medical centre.
Lando Norris reckoned that the way the event had played out was right on the edge – as he made clear he did not think it had been safe.
“It's never a nice situation to be in, some people ending up in the medical centre or passing out, and things like that,” he said. “So, a pretty dangerous thing to have going on.
“But it's not a point where you can just go, the drivers need to train more or do any of that. We're in a closed car that gets extremely hot in a very physical race. And it's frustrating.
“I guess on TV, it probably doesn't look very physical at all, but clearly, when you have people who end up retiring or in such a bad state, it's too much, you know, for the speeds we're doing. It is too dangerous.”
In response to the events, motor racing’s governing body has promised to open a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Qatar GP – as it made clear drivers should not be expected to compete in such conditions.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
In a statement issued on Monday night, it said: “The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers.
“While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.
“The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the competitors, however as with other matters relating to safety such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA will take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which competitions are held.”
While the return to Qatar next year will be in late November, when conditions are cooler, the FIA said that further measures need to be taken to better understand the factors at play – so it can issue guidelines going forward.
“The FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions,” it added.
“It should be noted that while next year’s edition of the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2nd position, rests in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.”
The FIA added that it will see if there are any lessons that can be learned from desert rallying, where dealing with the heat is common, that can be applied to F1 and other single-seater categories.
“Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events,” it said.
“The FIA’s commitment to closer cooperation between technical, safety and medical departments under the leadership of the FIA President will facilitate this process.”
Related video
FIA will not change F1 world champion wait to get trophy
F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA
Latest news
FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop
FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop
Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season
Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season
How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR
How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR
“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani
“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.