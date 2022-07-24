Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz trusts Ferrari made right French GP F1 strategy call Next / Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle
Formula 1 / French GP News

FIA explains F1 virtual safety car glitch in French GP

The FIA has explained that a hardware problem was behind the controversial delay in the virtual safety car restart late in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
FIA explains F1 virtual safety car glitch in French GP

Following Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu stopping at the side of the track with an engine problem in the closing stages, the FIA called out a virtual safety car to allow marshals to retrieve his stricken car.

Once the track was clear, race control messaged teams to let them know that the virtual safety car period was ending.

According to F1's Sporting Regulations, the race is then supposed to go green at "any time between 10 and 15 seconds later", which is when drivers are then allowed to start racing again.

However, that did not happen at the first attempt in Paul Ricard and the race stayed under virtual safety car conditions for longer.

A second "VSC ending" message was then sent out and the race eventually resumed – but the delay triggered confusion for some drivers with Red Bull's Sergio Perez getting caught out by not being up to speed when the race got going.

After getting overtaken by George Russell as he got back up to speed, he later said: "I mean it's a shame the virtual safety car interfered with the result, to be honest. It shouldn't be the case, but today it was the case.

"It [the message of VSC ending] was totally wrong, there was something going on because it said it was going to end out of Turn 9 and it only ended out of Turn 12."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The FIA has now explained that the delay in restarting the race was caused by problems with its computer system, which forced it to switch to a back-up solution.

This worked as intended, but meant there was a delay in the restart.

A statement from the FIA said: "A second VSC ending message was sent due to a hardware issue, which led to an automated switch to backup systems that worked exactly as they should in that scenario.

"The same information is supplied to all teams concurrently. The VSC ending countdown time to the green light being displayed on the trackside panels is always random."

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was not especially upset about the matter as he said the important thing was getting an explanation from the FIA about what had gone wrong.

"I think we just want to understand the facts," he said. "I've just had a chat with Checo, I think we just want to understand because there was some kind of glitch going on with the system."

shares
comments
Sainz trusts Ferrari made right French GP F1 strategy call
Previous article

Sainz trusts Ferrari made right French GP F1 strategy call
Next article

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash French GP
Formula 1

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

F1 rivals posturing over 2023 rules challenge, says Wolff French GP
Formula 1

F1 rivals posturing over 2023 rules challenge, says Wolff

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

Latest news

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

Ferrari has dismissed suggestions that Charles Leclerc’s crash in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix was related to throttle problems, in the wake of confusion triggered by a radio message.

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the French GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his seventh win of the season in the French Grand Prix.

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'

Max Verstappen says his Formula 1 championship lead over Charles Leclerc is bigger than it should be given Ferrari’s performance compared to Red Bull so far this season.

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle

George Russell says he "quite enjoyed" having radio input from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in his 'high emotion' battle for third in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
16 h
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.