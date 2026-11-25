Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

FIA filings reveal the Red Bull aero update behind Max Verstappen’s Las Vegas GP win

F1 Tech Weekly and FIA Doc 9 detail how Red Bull's lowered dive-plane and sidepod fixes aided Verstappen's Vegas win

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 8:31 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Max Verstappen’s Las Vegas Grand Prix victory played out like a high-speed chess match on battery deployment, yet the race-winning foundation rested on a much quieter aerodynamic fix.

As Formula1.com’s Tech Weekly contributors Mark Hughes and Giorgio Piola highlighted, Red Bull paired a subtle front wing endplate tweak in Nevada with an ongoing sidepod rework - refining airflow from nose to floor to give Verstappen a car capable of surviving 50 intense, slipstream-heavy laps.

Official FIA Document 9 (Car Presentation Submissions, issued 19 November) shows how sharply Red Bull diverged from its rivals. Mercedes stripped rear wing winglets, trimmed mirror stays, and narrowed its engine-cover exit to slash drag, while Ferrari optimised its front floorboard for Strip efficiency. Red Bull, by contrast, filed a single update categorised strictly under Performance – Local Load: a repositioned front wing endplate dive-plane.

"In order to better protect the flow stability of the front wing endplate footplate as well as surfaces downstream, the dive-plane has been lowered and reduced in chord length," Red Bull wrote in its FIA submission.

Why one small winglet matters under 2026 rules

Red Bull had last revised its front wing endplates during September’s major Baku upgrade. For Las Vegas, engineers dropped the dive-plane lower down the vertical endplate and trimmed its length into a compact shape closely mirroring the solution already run by sister team Racing Bulls.

Though modest visually, the dive-plane performs three important jobs. Beyond adding front-axle downforce, it sheds tip vortices that accelerate turbulent front-tyre wake outward while splitting airflow travelling over the top of the wheel from air skirting its side - feeding cleaner flow down the car’s flanks.

Just as importantly under 2026’s active-aerodynamics regulations, Hughes and Piola noted the revised winglet stabilises airflow during the abrupt shift between straight-line and cornering modes whenever the main front wing flaps rotate.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

That front-end reset did not happen in isolation. In Baku, Red Bull introduced taller, slimmer sidepods alongside a revised floor and diffuser. Four weeks later in Mexico City (FIA Document 12, 30 October), engineers modified the sidepod-to-floor split line - grafting the curved lower bodywork from the pre-Baku specification onto the taller Baku upper pod to close off the floor-edge channel and recover local load beneath the radiator inlet while preserving stability.

Run unchanged through Sao Paulo and Las Vegas, those hybrid lower sidepods also revealed a clue to Red Bull’s earlier headaches: internal structural cones added inside the lower bodywork, believed to stop the panels from deforming under heavy aerodynamic load.

Turning practice frustration into seven straight podiums

Validating the new front wing endplate in Nevada proved messy. Rain wiped out meaningful Thursday running across FP1 and FP2, forcing Red Bull to lean on dry FP3 comparisons - including a mid-session wing swap for Isack Hadjar - before committing to the lowered dive-plane on both cars for qualifying and the race. Verstappen even flagged "weird issues" carried over from Brazil that left him dissatisfied through final practice, insisting the trouble went beyond routine balance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Still, Red Bull’s late pre-qualifying set-up adjustments unlocked the package when it counted. Verstappen clocked the second-fastest lap in Q3 - 0.258 seconds behind Kimi Antonelli - inherited pole via the Mercedes champion’s five-place engine penalty, and fended off both Mercedes and McLaren to beat Lando Norris by 0.639s.

The broader trend speaks for itself. Since Red Bull introduced its Baku foundation, Verstappen has finished on the podium in seven consecutive grands prix and collected all four of his 2026 victories - lifting him to 304 points in second overall while keeping Red Bull nine points clear of McLaren (440 to 431) for third in the constructors’ standings heading into Qatar.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Fred Vasseur is running out of answers at Ferrari, says Jolyon Palmer

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”





Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online





Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout

More from

Max Verstappen





Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



3 h



Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP





Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen reveals he is considering 2027 Daytona 24 Hours entry





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?

More from

Red Bull Racing





Isack Hadjar frustrated – What really happened on Red Bull's team radio in Las Vegas



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Isack Hadjar frustrated – What really happened on Red Bull's team radio in Las Vegas





Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen "would rather stay home" but trusts F1's safety guarantees for Middle East races





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

Latest news





Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 15 min



Judge denies Joe Gibbs Racing an injunction against Spire





Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



3 h



Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP





AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 3 h



AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027





Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 3 h



Williams, Alpine fall foul of F1's 2025 cost cap

Feature

Discover prime content





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s





F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?





How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Kimi Antonelli rose so rapidly to become F1 world champion

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe