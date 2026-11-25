Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
FIA filings reveal the Red Bull aero update behind Max Verstappen’s Las Vegas GP win
F1 Tech Weekly and FIA Doc 9 detail how Red Bull's lowered dive-plane and sidepod fixes aided Verstappen's Vegas win
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 25, 2026, 8:31 PM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Hector Vivas / Getty Images
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Max Verstappen’s Las Vegas Grand Prix victory played out like a high-speed chess match on battery deployment, yet the race-winning foundation rested on a much quieter aerodynamic fix.
As Formula1.com’s Tech Weekly contributors Mark Hughes and Giorgio Piola highlighted, Red Bull paired a subtle front wing endplate tweak in Nevada with an ongoing sidepod rework - refining airflow from nose to floor to give Verstappen a car capable of surviving 50 intense, slipstream-heavy laps.
Official FIA Document 9 (Car Presentation Submissions, issued 19 November) shows how sharply Red Bull diverged from its rivals. Mercedes stripped rear wing winglets, trimmed mirror stays, and narrowed its engine-cover exit to slash drag, while Ferrari optimised its front floorboard for Strip efficiency. Red Bull, by contrast, filed a single update categorised strictly under Performance – Local Load: a repositioned front wing endplate dive-plane.
"In order to better protect the flow stability of the front wing endplate footplate as well as surfaces downstream, the dive-plane has been lowered and reduced in chord length," Red Bull wrote in its FIA submission.
Why one small winglet matters under 2026 rules
Red Bull had last revised its front wing endplates during September’s major Baku upgrade. For Las Vegas, engineers dropped the dive-plane lower down the vertical endplate and trimmed its length into a compact shape closely mirroring the solution already run by sister team Racing Bulls.
Though modest visually, the dive-plane performs three important jobs. Beyond adding front-axle downforce, it sheds tip vortices that accelerate turbulent front-tyre wake outward while splitting airflow travelling over the top of the wheel from air skirting its side - feeding cleaner flow down the car’s flanks.
Just as importantly under 2026’s active-aerodynamics regulations, Hughes and Piola noted the revised winglet stabilises airflow during the abrupt shift between straight-line and cornering modes whenever the main front wing flaps rotate.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
That front-end reset did not happen in isolation. In Baku, Red Bull introduced taller, slimmer sidepods alongside a revised floor and diffuser. Four weeks later in Mexico City (FIA Document 12, 30 October), engineers modified the sidepod-to-floor split line - grafting the curved lower bodywork from the pre-Baku specification onto the taller Baku upper pod to close off the floor-edge channel and recover local load beneath the radiator inlet while preserving stability.
Run unchanged through Sao Paulo and Las Vegas, those hybrid lower sidepods also revealed a clue to Red Bull’s earlier headaches: internal structural cones added inside the lower bodywork, believed to stop the panels from deforming under heavy aerodynamic load.
Turning practice frustration into seven straight podiums
Validating the new front wing endplate in Nevada proved messy. Rain wiped out meaningful Thursday running across FP1 and FP2, forcing Red Bull to lean on dry FP3 comparisons - including a mid-session wing swap for Isack Hadjar - before committing to the lowered dive-plane on both cars for qualifying and the race. Verstappen even flagged "weird issues" carried over from Brazil that left him dissatisfied through final practice, insisting the trouble went beyond routine balance.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Still, Red Bull’s late pre-qualifying set-up adjustments unlocked the package when it counted. Verstappen clocked the second-fastest lap in Q3 - 0.258 seconds behind Kimi Antonelli - inherited pole via the Mercedes champion’s five-place engine penalty, and fended off both Mercedes and McLaren to beat Lando Norris by 0.639s.
The broader trend speaks for itself. Since Red Bull introduced its Baku foundation, Verstappen has finished on the podium in seven consecutive grands prix and collected all four of his 2026 victories - lifting him to 304 points in second overall while keeping Red Bull nine points clear of McLaren (440 to 431) for third in the constructors’ standings heading into Qatar.
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