FIA grants Hamilton medical exemption to wear nose studs
Lewis Hamilton has been granted an exemption by the FIA stewards to continue to wear jewellery while driving during Formula 1's Bahrain GP.
The subject of jewellery and specifically Hamilton's nose stud became a hot topic during the 2022 season under new race directors Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas.
It is covered by Appendix L, Chapter III , Article 5 of the FIA International Sporting Code, which reads "the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start."
Hamilton was granted an exemption early in the season, and in May the FIA made jewellery part of the scrutineering form submitted by the teams.
Wittich noted that the wearing of jewellery could "hinder medical interventions", and added that "in the case that medical imaging is required to inform diagnosis following an accident the presence of jewellery on the body can cause significant complication and delay.
"In the worst case the presence of jewellery during imaging may cause further injury. Jewellery in and/or around the airway can pose specific additional risks should it become dislodged during an accident and either ingested or inhaled."
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, talks with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The matter came to a head at the Singapore GP, where Hamilton was summoned to the stewards.
On that occasion, Hamilton was again granted an exemption but his Mercedes team was €25,000 over filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form relating to the issue.
In order to pre-empt any further problems heading into the new season, the team submitted a medical letter outlining why it is not practical to remove the stud.
Hamilton, who appeared with just one nose stud in the 2022 season finale, has added a second one to his right nostril.
The stewards summoned sporting director Ron Meadows for further clarification of the situation, and in their subsequent decision, they said that no further action will be taken.
The FIA noted: "The stewards having heard from a team representative and receiving a medical report from the team doctor of Mercedes, which requested an exemption.
"The stewards consulted the FIA medical delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein.
"We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device."
