FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen dominated the Red Bull Ring race to win over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and team-mate Sergio Perez, but the provisional result was soon plunged into doubt.

Aston Martin launched a protest in relation to incidents of breaches of track limits – predominately at Turns 9 and 10 – not being correctly identified and penalised.

The FIA then revealed that it had been unable to review in excess of 1200 reports of violations of drivers having strayed over the painted white lines with all four wheels during the 71-lap race.

The stewards, meanwhile, were presented with a list of deleted lap times from race control that showed cases of infringements that were not previously brought to their attention.

These have now been reviewed and a further 12 penalties awarded on the following basis:

Three infringements should have resulted in a black-and-white warning flag.

Four infringements earn a five-second penalty.

Five infringements earn a 10-second penalty.

Thereafter, a "reset" has been allowed due to the "excessive number of infringements" meaning four fouls earn another five-second penalty.

As a result of the full review, Sainz has dropped two places to sixth in the final classification.

He was initially handed a five-second penalty, which he served at his second pitstop. But that has now been upped to a 10s hit.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard subsequently falls behind McLaren driver Lando Norris and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Similarly, Mercedes driver Hamilton has been moved from a five to 10-second penalty to fall a place behind his team-mate George Russell to eighth.

Esteban Ocon is the biggest casualty of the new evidence presented to the stewards. He has copped four separate penalties that combine for a 30s hit. His 12th place becomes 14th.

Pierre Gasly (now 10th in the final results), Williams duo Alex Albon (11th), Logan Sargeant (13th) and AlphaTauri drivers Nyck de Vries (17th) and Yuki Tsunoda (19th) have also been penalised.

Teams retain the right to appeal these latest decisions within a specific time frame.

Motorsport.com understands teams were frustrated by the delayed policing of track limits since they might have otherwise been able to warn drivers when they were shown a black-and-white flag that they were only one strike away from receiving a five-second penalty.

The stewards added that they "very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits".

The FIA has previously lobbied Red Bull Ring management to install gravel traps on the exit of Turns 9 and 10 – as is used at the slower Turn 4. But these have not come to fruition owing to the circuit also hosting motorcycle championship events including MotoGP.

Revised Austrian GP classification

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time Delay/Retirement 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 1:25'33.607 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 1:25'38.762 5.155 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 71 1:25'50.795 17.188 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 71 1:25'59.934 26.327 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 71 1:26'03.924 30.317 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 71 1:26'04.984 31.377 10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

7 63 George Russell Mercedes 71 1:26'22.010 48.403 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 1:26'22.803 49.196 10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 71 1:26'32.650 59.043 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 71 1:26'41.274 1'07.667 10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

11 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 71 1:26'53.374 1'19.767 10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 70 1:25'58.240 1 lap /24.633 13 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 70 1:26'04.991 1 lap /31.384 5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 70 1:26'15.747 1 lap /42.140 5+10+5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 70 1:26'16.384 1 lap /42.777 16 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 70 1:26'20.176 1 lap /46.569 17 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 70 1:26'23.310 1 lap /49.703 5-second penalty for forcing Kevin Magnussen off the track

5+10-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 70 1:26'30.260 1 lap /56.653 5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

19 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 70 1:26'33.480 1 lap /59.873 10+5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

(19) 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 12 16'24.575 Power Unit