Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton's Ignite initiative announces first diversity grants Next / Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC
Formula 1 News

FIA holds fire on F1 porpoising metric until French GP

The FIA is to wait until the French Grand Prix to introduce a porpoising metric to try to help alleviate safety concerns Formula 1 drivers have had about bouncing cars.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA holds fire on F1 porpoising metric until French GP

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, motor racing's governing body issued a technical directive (TD) to teams announcing its intention to help limit the amount cars were bouncing after complaints from drivers.

The FIA wanted to create an Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric (AOM), that would help define a limit that cars would be allowed to bounce up and down.

Once the metric had been put in place, then any team that exceeded the limit would be forced to raise their ride height to reduce the porpoising phenomenon.

Any outfit that refused to comply with the requirements and whose car continued to bounce risked being excluded from a grand prix event because its challenger would be deemed to be a 'dangerous construction'.

The FIA began its data gathering exercise at the Canadian Grand Prix, using an in-car accelerometer to try to gather a better understanding of how cars were behaving.

Following analysis of the data from Montreal, and discussions since then with technical directors about the situation, the FIA has informed teams that it plans to bring a metric in play for the French GP next month.

In an updated technical directive that has been issued, it says teams will be given two races to analyse the situation before the FIA imposes its restrictions.

An FIA statement said: "We have defined a metric by which to monitor this - the update has been sent to teams to allow them to conduct their own analysis over the next two grands prix to understand what, if any, changes they may need to implement in order to be compliant when the Technical Directive becomes effective as of the French Grand Prix."

The FIA has also set out some updated parameters relating to plank wear and skid stiffness, that go hand-in-hand with the metric.

Second stay gone

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

One of the more controversial aspects of the pre-Canada TD was the green light that was given to teams to add a second stay and strengthen their floor.

This triggered complaints from some teams that this was a breach of FIA protocols, as TDs do not have the authority to change the regulations.

Furthermore, the way Mercedes was so quickly able to add a second stay for Friday practice in Canada prompted concerns that the German car manufacturer had had some advance notice about the FIA’s intentions.

Mercedes removed the second stay for Saturday in Canada after feeling that it did not deliver a step forward in form, plus there was a mounting threat of a protest from rival teams.

While there had been the possibility of the FIA fast-tracking the allowance of a second stay in to the regulations for this weekend’s Silverstone race, it has elected not to go down that path.

Instead, no extra provisions will be given to teams to help them try to get rid of the porpoising problems they have faced.

Not all teams believed that the FIA needed to step in and get involved with the porpoising problem in the first place.

Alfa Romeo’s head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar said: “If we want it, we could have bouncing as well.

“It depends where you choose to run [the car]. If we want to bounce like a kangaroo, we could do that as well. But we just choose to stay out of it: not only for driver comfort, but it's also to avoid damaging the car. I don't see any effect on our performance with it.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton's Ignite initiative announces first diversity grants
Previous article

Hamilton's Ignite initiative announces first diversity grants
Next article

Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC

Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

F1 hits out at Bernie Ecclestone's Putin defence
Formula 1

F1 hits out at Bernie Ecclestone's Putin defence

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

Five stand-out F1 technical ideas from 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five stand-out F1 technical ideas from 2022 cars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
16 h
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.