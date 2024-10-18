All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 United States GP

FIA inspecting front bib adjusters on more F1 cars in Austin

Footage of FIA officials inspecting Red Bull’s controversial front bib ride height adjuster part of a wider series of spot checks on similar uncontentious devices used at other F1 teams

Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Red Bull Racing RB20 front bib detail
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari and Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Gunter Steiner
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mika Hakkinen
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Otmar Szafnauer
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Danica Patrick
Jock Clear, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team, James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, with Romain Grosjean
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
A Ferrari fan in the paddock
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Red Bull RB20 rear suspension detail
Haas VF-24 detail
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams, Gaetan Jego, Williams Racing Race Engineer
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
The flag of the United States of America
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team on stage
Former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon poses with an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps car
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Raoul Spanger, Manager of Nico Hulkenberg
Leo Neugebauer in the Haas F1 Team garage
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, with Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mercedes F1 W15 rear suspension detail
Haas VF-24 rear wing detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Jeff Gordon
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Mechanics push Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Alpine mechanic pitlane practice
Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Sprint pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Sprint pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, receives his Sprint Qualifyiing Award from Leo Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
98

The FIA is inspecting front bib adjusters on various Formula 1 cars at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, following the suspicions that Red Bull may have been using the device in parc ferme.

The saga has captivated the F1 paddock at Austin, after Red Bull admitted it had such a device at the centre of the controversy that followed the revelation by Motorsport.com that the FIA had moved to clampdown on such parts following the Singapore GP last month.

Ahead of FP1 at the Circuit of the Americas, McLaren team boss Zak Brown called for the FIA to conduct a “very thorough investigation” into the matter in an interview with Sky Sports F1.

After the only one-hour practice session for this weekend’s sprint event, footage captured by Sky cameras showed FIA officials inspecting the area of concern on one of Red Bull’s RB20 cars.

Motorsport.com has learned that the governing body is conducting similar checks up and down the pitlane at Austin on Friday.

This is part of a data-gathering exercise to ensure the similar parts that are present on all F1 cars do not need to be sealed, as is happening on Red Bull’s car before the part can be modified to assure the FIA it will not be used between qualifying and the race.

The team is expected to make this permanent fix ahead of the Brazilian GP at the end of the current triple header.

Speculation, but no proof

All F1 teams have systems in place to allow for ride heights to be altered around the front bib part, but the suggestion that Red Bull’s device could have been used to alter set-up settings between qualifying and the race is why the matter has become so controversial.

Red Bull strongly denies that it ever used the adjuster in such a way, and the FIA previously stated that it is satisfied there is no evidence of such a regulation breach by any team.

The FIA’s head of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis re-iterated to Sky on Friday that he was satisfied the matter had been dealt with sufficiently.

“We didn't have any clear indication that somebody was doing such a thing,” he said. “So we said that from this race onwards there must be no possibility to do such a thing at all.

“If a team has a design that would allow quick change of that height, then it will have to be seen, so they cannot have access in parc ferme.

“I think all teams have adhered to that. And as far as we are concerned, that's reasonably under control.

FIA delegates are checking the Red Bull Racing RB20 of Max Verstappen

FIA delegates are checking the Red Bull Racing RB20 of Max Verstappen

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Motorsport.com sources also suggested that the formal investigation Brown has called for has not yet been enacted by the FIA and that the current spot checks across the grid are not part of such a process.

Tombazis added the FIA would not try to examine previous activities to check on compliance

“We are talking about a couple of millimeters or something [of change],” he said.

“We're really talking very, very small numbers. I don't think it's something that we could go and check.

“But, as I say, we don't have any indication or proof or anything like that about something untoward having happened before.”

Brown also faced the F1 press corps during the mid-afternoon gap of track action at Austin on Friday, where he told the official press conference that Red Bull “is the only team that has the ability to adjust the ride height from inside the cockpit”.

“Whether they have or haven’t, I have no idea, but having the ability to do it raises questions.”

Brown added that one of the questions he and McLaren want answered is “what has maybe historically happened” and “understanding if it’s been used in an inappropriate manner”.

Asked by Motorsport.com how far back it was suspected that something untoward might have been occurring regarding Red Bull’s device and how far back he was expecting the FIA to therefore look, Brown replied: “As long as the device has had the ability to be adjusted from inside the cockpit, I think is probably what needs to be reviewed.”

Brown also suggested that McLaren was not the only team that had “concerns for what we have seen and heard” regarding this situation.

“We just put our trust in the FIA to address the issue moving forward,” Brown said.

“We’re just asking questions, but it’s up to the FIA as our regulator, who do a great job, to get on top of it and come up with a solution that is transparent and is satisfactory to all the teams.

“I think I’m not alone in our concerns for what we have seen and heard.”

Speaking alongside Brown in the press conference was Laurent Mekies – team principal of Red Bull’s junior team, RB.

He argued that the FIA’s processes already prohibit a team acting as Red Bull is suspected of doing. “There are many things you can adjust on a race car and the parc ferme rule is not exactly a new rule – it’s been there for 15 years,” said Mekies, who previously worked as safety director and then deputy F1 race director (under the late Charlie Whiting) for the FIA.

“So, for 15 years the FIA had to watch if we were not adjusting stuff that we could mechanically adjust during that time from qualifying to the race.

“There is nothing new there, so I don’t think it’s a new, additional, stress. You can change your front ride height or rear ride height, or anti-roll bar or damper settings probably with a click or a spanner.

“But the FIA make sure that you don’t do that. And we have cameras and we have the marshals with us in our garages, around the cars, during the whole time in which we’re in the garage from the end of quali until the start of the race.

“So, I don’t think it’s a new concern. The FIA has to ensure that we don’t touch at all any of the car specifications or settings and I don’t think there is anything new here.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 live: United States GP sprint qualifying as it happened
Next article F1 US GP: Verstappen beats Russell to sprint pole by 0.012s, Norris fourth

Top Comments

More from
Alex Kalinauckas
McLaren: Naive to think regular F1 wins now possible

McLaren: Naive to think regular F1 wins now possible

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
McLaren: Naive to think regular F1 wins now possible
Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance

Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale

DTM DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan

WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia