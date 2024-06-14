FIA lowers F1 superlicence age, paving way for Antonelli debut

The FIA has updated Appendix L of its International Sporting Code to add a clause that states that, although the minimum age for the superlicence required to drive in F1 is 18 years old, special dispensation may be granted to certain drivers to receive one at 17.

This has also affected the requirements for a free practice-only superlicence, which follows the same wording and means that Antonelli could make his FP1 debut prior to his 18th birthday on 25 August.

Article 13.1.2 of Appendix L reads: "At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old."

The Italian has been supported by Mercedes since he raced in karts, and his rapid progression through the single-seater championships has come with title victories in Italian F4 and the Formula Regional European Championship in 2022 and 2023 respectively, driving for Prema.

He stayed with Prema for his maiden Formula 2 season, although the squad has struggled to contend with the new Dallara chassis introduced for this year.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

It was reported that an enquiry earlier this year had been made to the FIA about granting Antonelli a superlicence despite not yet being 18, which the FIA appears to have responded to through its changes to the regulations.

The changes to the rules mean that Antonelli could theoretically make his FP1 debut, or even race, prior to F1's summer break if the FIA deems him worthy of the criteria it has set out.

It had been reported earlier this season that Antonelli was being lined up to replace Logan Sargeant mid-season, hence the request to lower the minimum age to 17, but team principal James Vowles denied those suggestions.