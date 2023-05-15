FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren
The FIA should consider simplifying its Formula 1 regulations to ease the complexity faced by teams and the governing body itself, according to McLaren boss Andrea Stella.
After completing a review of the leadership structure at McLaren, new team principal Stella has reappointed former sporting director Gil de Ferran as a non-executive consultant.
This move has been partially prompted by the way the “regulatory framework has become more complicated”. Stella cited the introduction of the cost cap as a key contributing factor.
He said: “The process of innovation and evolution that we have started at McLaren had some priorities that we identified relatively quickly.
“They had to do with the technical area, aerodynamics. But when you start to look into a Formula 1 team, that's a very complex entity.
“Especially nowadays, I would say even the regulatory framework has become more complicated than in the past. Think about the financial regulations.
“So, one element that we also wanted to address is that we want to have enough capacity at the leadership level to look into all the opportunities that you have.”
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
With teams having recruited to their financial departments to boost spending oversight to stay within the cost cap limits, and the FIA taking until late October 2022 to penalise Red Bull for exceeding the budget in 2021, Stella reckons now is the time to streamline the legislation.
He said of the rulebook: “It is very complex and it is complex for all parties. It is complex for the teams and is complex even for the FIA.
“If you think of the financial regulations, if you think how long it takes for the FIA to actually check the declaration, the submissions, it takes months and this is acknowledged.
“There's actually a workstream that we all share as teams.
“Certainly, we support as McLaren, that is promoted by the FIA, of simplification of the regulations.”
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously spoken of a need to improve resources to boost the body’s capacity to effectively oversee the technical and financial framework.
Scrutiny of this ability was enhanced by Aston Martin overturning a five-second reprimand handed to Fernando Alonso in Saudi Arabia over the way a pitstop penalty was served.
Aston founded its successful appeal case by citing conflicting precedent, which left the FIA open to criticism over its implementation of the regulations.
Stella said of a push to simplify the rules: “That's a direction that we definitely should take because, at the moment, it makes leading and managing Formula 1 teams quite complicated.
“This is certainly more complicated than it was in the past, but it's also more complicated also for the FIA.”
Related video
Vowles: Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean F1 weekends
How Imola tyre trial could offer path to better racing in F1
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies
Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies Stella: McLaren DNA problems stem from outdated F1 methodologies
McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella
McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella
Latest news
NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington
NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington
Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day
Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day Rain leads to cancellation of Indy 500 opening practice day
Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023
Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023 Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023
WRC invites drivers to share ideas on future of the category
WRC invites drivers to share ideas on future of the category WRC invites drivers to share ideas on future of the category
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.