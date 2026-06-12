FIA stewards overturn Pierre Gasly's penalties, restore Monaco GP podium

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Gasly is reinstated in third place in the F1 Monaco Grand Prix results as Alpine wins its right of review case

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A526

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A526

Photo by: Erik Junius

The FIA Formula 1 stewards have upheld Alpine's appeal against the Monaco Grand Prix results, with Pierre Gasly reinstated in third.

Gasly crossed the finish line in third but was handed two five-second time penalties for pitlane speeding, one of several drivers to do so, which demoted him to seventh.

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Alpine immediately lodged a right of review bid after the race, because it had evidence Gasly had not crossed the 60km/h limit at any stage and had even left an additional margin to stay below the limit.

During Thursday's right of review hearing, F1's timekeeper FOM admitted that there had been an error with the distance measurement in the pitlane from which speeds are calculated, causing average speeds to be over-reported. The stewards accepted the error as evidence that Gasly should have his two time penalties rescinded.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar has now lost his podium as a result, as he is demoted to fourth behind Gasly.

What actually happened in the pitlane

In the F1 pitlane, speed is not measured by speed guns but by calculating an average speed between a series of consecutive timing loops. According to timekeeper FOM, these distances, which are determined by GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and verified through a survey on track, are accurate to within 1cm, and the time should be accurate to 1ms.

In Monaco, there are nine sets of timing loops ranging in length from around 10 to 40 metres. Because the Monaco pitlane is curved, the shortest distance between any two loops is used to calculate pitlane speeds.

All alleged pitlane speed infractions in Monaco occurred in the very first timing loop at the start of pitlane. Compared to last year, the barriers at pit entry were moved allowing drivers to take a tighter line into the pit entry, and therefore reducing the distance between the first two timing loops. As a result, their average speeds in that zone were calculated using the wrong distance, thereby overestimating the actual speeds of the cars crossing the timing loops.

Pierre Gasly was promoted to third in Monaco as a result

Pierre Gasly was promoted to third in Monaco as a result

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

To calculate speeds, the timekeeper applied a measurement of 2692cm for the zone in question, but the stewards note that post-event scans brought to light the shortest distance between the first and second loops of the zone was found to be only 2615cm, so 77cm less than the distance used to calculate the averages speeds.

It is this new evidence from the timekeeper, which was only made available on Wednesday, that Alpine was able to use as new, significant and relevant evidence required for its right of review procedure to be deemed admissible.

The Stewards noted their "sole task is to determine if Car 10 exceeded the speed limit of 60 km/h in the pit lane. We determine that it did not."

As a result, Gasly's two time penalties have been rescinded, moving him back up to third. He and Alpine also receive the respective drivers' and constructors' championship points, with Alpine getting its right of revised deposit refunded.

Representing Hadjar, Red Bull sporting director Stephen Knowles argued that the measuring process had been consistent all weekend and that as a result teams had been adjusting their own systems to take extra margin, knowing that the method of calculating pitlane speeds is imperfect.

What about the other breaches?

Alongside Gasly, several other drivers fell victim to the speed measurement errors, including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Franco Colapinto and Oscar Piastri.

Pierre Gasly was one of several drivers caught out in Monaco

Pierre Gasly was one of several drivers caught out in Monaco

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

But because they all served their penalties during the race or otherwise made pitstop decisions as a result, there is no mechanism within the regulations to undo their penalties, and their respective teams also didn't lodge a right of review appeal anyway.

"The stewards note that in relation to other cars that were penalised, some served their penalty and this regrettably, impacted their race strategies and therefore their race result," the stewards added.

"There will undoubtedly remain questions as to whether those breaches were genuine. There is no regulation that gives the stewards the power to 'undo' a served penalty. In any case, it is impossible to imagine how such power could be applied. Notably, no other party petitioned for a Right of Review within the allowable time frame."

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Flavy Barla arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Marc Marquez

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Marc Marquez in the Audi F1 Team R26 in the garage.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Audi F1 Team with Marc Marquez.

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