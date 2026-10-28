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FIA partners with AWS to help drive future F1 regulations

Motorsport's governing body will use AWS's cloud and AI tools to improve its ability to shape technical regulations

Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 8:00 AM

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F1 and FIA logo

Photo by: Benjamin Vinel

The FIA has announced a wide-ranging partnership with Amazon Web Services as it aims to upgrade its digital capabilities.

AWS will join as its Official AI and Cloud Computing Partner, as the governing body will use AWS's suite of AI tools to improve its capability to produce future technical regulations.

The FIA also runs its aerodynamic simulations on AWS’s High Performance Computing technology, allowing it to conduct air flow tests in the virtual world without having to build physical parts, speeding up the process and reducing the costs involved.

This partnership also expands the digital licensing platform the governing body uses to simplify tasks like licence administration, which should make it easier for national sporting authorities to run their events and for officials to sign up. That digital platform, first trialled in Canada and Sri Lanka, will now be rolled out across more countries.

Sepang race start

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

The AWS integration forms part of the FIA’s wider digital transformation, as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem explained. "Technology is changing every part of our sport, and the FIA must lead that change. Our new partnership with AWS will support everything from the cars of the future to the grassroots clubs where so many careers begin.

"By bringing world-class cloud and AI technology into the heart of the FIA, we can make it simpler for drivers, officials and volunteers to take part, help our Member Clubs work more efficiently, and move closer to our ambition of doubling global motor sport participation."

AWS is already an existing partner of F1 management, having joined in 2018 as its innovation technology partner. Among other services, AWS tools process telemetry data for broadcast use, powering live strategy predictions.

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