FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

Alonso was left annoyed in the Austin race over the way that he felt Raikkonen had gained a position on him despite having overtaken him when running wide across the kerbs at the exit of Turn 1.

After Raikkonen passed the Alpine driver, Alonso called on the Finn to hand the place back, but race control decided that no action needed be taken and let Raikkonen keep the position.

A few laps later, Alonso went off track while passing Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, and this time the Alpine driver was told to hand the place back.

Later in the same fraught battle, Giovinazzi was told to hand the place back after going off the road while passing Alonso.

After the race Alonso questioned the "strange" decision to let Raikkonen stay ahead while the other moves he was involved in had to be reversed.

Speaking about the incident, Masi explained that the circumstances of the incident were not clear cut and reckoned it was something that needed bringing up with drivers at the Mexican Grand Prix.

"I can understand his frustration," said Masi. "The call in regards to him and Kimi at Turn 1 was certainly marginal.

"We certainly will have a discussion at the next drivers' meeting with all of the drivers about it, because I think there was two parts to the story, let's call it.

"There is being obviously the overtake and looking at the forcing off the track, and then obviously the subsequent element of the overtake. So it is something we will discuss at the next meeting."

Masi noted that Raikkonen escaped because it could be argued that Alonso had pushed him wide in the first place.

"You hit the nail on the head, that's why it was a marginal call. There were obviously the two elements of it that were looked at, and it was determined on that basis that marginally it made the decision: 'let's just leave it as it is'. But certainly it will no doubt be discussed at the next drivers' meeting."

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Masi stressed that despite Alonso's suggestion that a quick call had to be made on the incident, it was necessary to study it properly.

"The important part is that you need to actually look at it, to actually look at everything around it. And my call to the teams is a recommendation.

"They can choose not to follow it, and if they choose not to, I don't have the power to say you have to do this. It's 'I suggest that you do this'. And if they choose not to, I refer that to the stewards for them to view, and they'll make their judgement accordingly."

Asked if he thought Alonso was trying to prove a point with his subsequent move on Giovinazzi Masi said: "No, not at all. I didn't hear Fernando's radio at all, but obviously he went off and my suggestion went to the team that they give the position back, which happened.

"And then the same thing happened a couple of laps later with Antonio and Fernando, and the instruction went to Alfa Romeo for that position to be given back."

Masi acknowledged that Alonso's name has featured several times of late in the context of FIA decisions.

"I think it is funny how the incidents come up, but I treat each and every incident and have a look at each and every one regardless of who is involved in it."