Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Formula 1 News

FIA plans to further tweak rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

The FIA says it uncovered no 'monkey business' with its ramped-up rear wing flexibility tests in Formula 1 last year, but it wants to further improve its checks for 2022.

FIA plans to further tweak rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

The closing stages of the F1 campaign were marred by accusations from Red Bull that its title rival Mercedes was using flexi-wings to increase its straightline speed.

The suspicion was that Mercedes had found a clever way for its main plane to flex down at high speed to help reduce drag.

Red Bull even went as far as suggesting that marks seen on the Mercedes endplate were evidence of the wing moving, even though its rival was always adamant the marks were a red-herring.

In response to Red Bull's concerns about the situation, the FIA launched a fact-finding mission from the Qatar Grand Prix to better investigate the behaviour and characteristics of the rear wings of all the teams.

While the new tests had no regulatory value, so were not to check on the legality of cars, it was hoped that they would provide some answers about whether or not the regulations needed to be tightened up for the future.

Speaking about what the FIA found in those examinations, F1's head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis explained that nothing out of the ordinary was uncovered.

However, he suggested that the governing body would be looking at ways to improve the manner in which wings can be checked going forward to help ensure teams were not finding clever ways to make wings flex.

"In Qatar, there was no monkey business identified, or anything like that," explained Tombazis. "We didn't find something that was concerning.

"It was not a bad test, but it can be improved. So we're thinking how to maybe make some improvements to it for next year [2022], potentially."

Read Also:

Tombazis explained that one of the issues that needed looking at was the way in which the forces are applied to the main plane to help expose any clever aero elasticity characteristics that teams could be employing.

"The reason the test is not so good is technically the trailing edge of the main plane is going quite upwards," he added.

"If you load it in the downward direction, it's quite stiff, so we want to manage to load it in a direction that is normal.

"But then it's a bit more difficult because we can't use gravity. So we need to fine tune it, and it needs a bit more give to be prepared for it. It's not impossible, of course."

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Previous article

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Abu Dhabi "pantomime" proves F1 and FIA needs reform - Brown
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi "pantomime" proves F1 and FIA needs reform - Brown

Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Latest news

FIA plans to further tweak rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans to further tweak rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s heart was “pumping like hell” watching F1 finale

McLaren reveals launch date for new F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals launch date for new F1 car

Raikkonen: Abu Dhabi F1 could "very easily" have been last race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen: Abu Dhabi F1 could "very easily" have been last race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.