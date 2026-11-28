Formula 1 Qatar GP

FIA president faces criticism as question to George Russell and Lando Norris goes viral

The FIA president asked whether Qatar was more dangerous to visit than Mexico or Brazil

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:17 PM

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FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images





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FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has come under fire after he was spotted asking Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris whether Qatar was more dangerous to visit than Mexico or Brazil.

The exchange took place at the Losail International Circuit on Saturday evening, shortly after qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, in which Russell claimed pole position for Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli took second and Norris secured third for McLaren.

Standing between the pair, Ben Sulayem put the question to them: "Which is more dangerous, being here or in Mexico, or Brazil?"

Neither driver offered a reply. In the footage, Russell is awkwardly smiling with a hand raised to his face, while Norris looks down at the ground.

"The levels of hypocrisy and racism are crazy, he must be fired," one fan commented on X, while another added: "Unacceptable especially from the President of the FIA."

Another fan commented on Reddit: "Lando immediately turns away when he hears the question and George is trying to ignore it. It is hilariously obvious how uncomfortable they are."

"George was about to be done with that sip, and was like: 'naw, I’m going to sip on this beverage until the uncomfortable question goes away,'" someone else posted, while another added: "George in his head, 'Just smile.'"

Why the question came up

Formula 1's two final rounds of 2026, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, had been uncertain for some time due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled in April, with the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia later hosting the Bahrain Grand Prix in October.

There had been back-up plans to host the season finale at Imola if it had been deemed too dangerous to travel to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. But the final two races in the season are now going ahead as originally planned.

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