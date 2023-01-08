Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue Next / The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments
Formula 1 News

FIA president surprised by "adverse reaction" to Andretti/Cadillac F1 plans

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, says he is surprised by the “adverse reaction” from some quarters over Andretti and Cadillac’s plan to enter Formula 1.

Luke Smith
By:
FIA president surprised by "adverse reaction" to Andretti/Cadillac F1 plans

After Ben Sulayem revealed at the start of this week he wanted the FIA to explore starting the process to get a new team on the grid, Andretti announced a new partnership with US auto giant General Motors with the intention of entering F1.

The plan would see Andretti race in partnership with GM brand Cadillac, bringing a new manufacturer name to F1 in the process should it be granted an entry pending the FIA formally appealing for expressions of interest.

On Sunday, FIA president Ben Sulayem posted a message on Twitter expressing his surprise at the reaction to Andretti and Cadillac’s announcement, albeit without specifying who it was aimed at.

“It is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to the Cadillac and Andretti news,” Ben Sulayem wrote.

“The FIA has accepted the entries of smaller, successful organisations in recent years. We should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like GM and thoroughbred racers like Andretti and others.

“Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens F1’s appeal.”

In the wake of Andretti’s announcement, F1 issued a statement noting that adding a new team to the grid was not solely at the direction of the FIA, but also required approval from F1 and the existing teams.

F1 also said there were talks ongoing with other parties that were “not as visible” about a possible new team entry. 

Andretti has been vocal about its plan to enter F1 for the past 12 months, but had only garnered the public support of two of the 10 current teams: McLaren and Alpine.

A number of key figures in F1 expressed concerns about the financial impact of adding another team to the grid given it would dilute the income of the existing teams.

The grid has stood at 10 teams since the closure of Manor at the end of the 2016 season.

Since then, F1 has undergone a huge commercial boom under the ownership of Liberty Media, particularly in the United States, and enormous fan interest across the world.

In August, F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said it was “not a problem of quantity” when looking at expanding the grid beyond 10 teams, but about “where we can see a step of increasing the value of F1.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue
Previous article

Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue
Next article

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Albon: Williams’ 2022 car could have been ‘much quicker’ with right balance
Formula 1

Albon: Williams’ 2022 car could have been ‘much quicker’ with right balance

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes in rookie F1 season
Formula 1

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes in rookie F1 season

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Nato: "Not the end of the world" if Nissan can't fight for Mexico FE win
Formula E Formula E

Nato: "Not the end of the world" if Nissan can't fight for Mexico FE win

Norman Nato says it is "not the end of the world" if Nissan cannot win the 2022-23 Formula E Mexico opener, as he feels there is still room for improvement.

Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans

When Michael Andretti announced his tie-up with General Motors to launch a new Formula 1 team, he was adamant that it would convince the sport to welcome him.

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Toyota believes customer LMH cars possible, not just LMDh
WEC WEC

Toyota believes customer LMH cars possible, not just LMDh

Toyota believes it will be possible for customer teams to run cars built to Le Mans Hypercar regulations despite the perception that they are more expensive and complicated than LMDh machines.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
2 h
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
22 h
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.