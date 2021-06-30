Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start Next / How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops
Formula 1 News

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them

By:

Formula 1 teams have started using their radio channel to race control less since messages started being broadcast on the TV world feed, according to FIA race director Michael Masi.

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them

F1 team radio has been a regular part of the TV broadcasts for decades, but a new element was introduced earlier this year when messages between the pit wall and race control were first played.

The messages proved hugely popular with fans, and have been used at every race since debuting at the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of May, giving an insight into how teams interact with race control.

McLaren team manager Paul James was heard using the radio to complain to Masi about Valtteri Bottas’s pitlane spin during second practice for the Styrian Grand Prix last week, calling it “absolutely ridiculous”.

The incident led to Bottas receiving a three-place grid penalty for dangerous driving, although Masi later confirmed that it would have been referred to the stewards even without McLaren’s complaint.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said he found it “highly entertaining how quickly some sporting directors jump on the channel to Masi and come with armageddon scenarios”, adding: “It’s good that these channels are now opened up so we can all have a laugh.”

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com about Wolff’s comment and if he thought teams were using the channel fairly, Masi revealed that radio traffic has actually decreased since they started to be part of the TV broadcasts.

“I think to be fair each sporting team, and it’s no different in F1, will utilise the radio knowing that it’s there,” Masi said.

“It’s been there for many years. Obviously it’s just broadcast now.

“If anything, knowing now that the teams know that it’s broadcast, it’s actually probably reduced the radio traffic in race control.

“From the team’s perspective, [it’s] making them probably think twice before they ask a question.”

Wolff himself has previously been subject to a claim from Haas F1 chief Gunther Steiner that he was looking for “a little bit of publicity” when using the FIA radio channel to complain about blue flags in Spain. 

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

Previous article

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

Next article

How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops

How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through

2
Supercars

Holden Supercars aero parity changes detailed

3
MotoGP

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

4
Le Mans

Remembering Le Mans 1966 – video

5
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Latest news
How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops
Formula 1

How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops

18m
FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them
Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them

1 h
Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start
Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

4 h
Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023

5 h
Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

20 h
Latest videos
Styria GP Review | Ferrari post Styria 13:55
Formula 1
2 h

Styria GP Review | Ferrari post Styria

Formula 1: Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive 00:40
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Russian GP not ruling out alternating Sochi and Igora Drive

Formula 1: The Mercedes situation 05:26
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: The Mercedes situation

Formula 1: How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's charge 00:54
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's charge

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was "disheartening"

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start
Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

FIA would have investigated Bottas F1 pitlane spin without complaint Styrian GP
Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas F1 pitlane spin without complaint

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

Sahara Force India inside the top eight in first day practice in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sahara Force India inside the top eight in first day practice in Singapore

Marussia's Glock and Pic ready for Korean Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marussia's Glock and Pic ready for Korean Grand Prix

Why BTCC is unlikely to follow F1's grid girl ban
BTCC BTCC

Why BTCC is unlikely to follow F1's grid girl ban

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams have pushed the boundaries with pitstops

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.