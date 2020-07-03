Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP3 in
10 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

shares
comments
FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 11:01 PM

The FIA stewards have rejected Red Bull’s protest against Mercedes’ dual-axis steering (DAS) system ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, calling it “not founded”.

Mercedes debuted the innovative steering solution during pre-season testing, allowing drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to adjust the toe angle of the car from within the cockpit using their steering wheel.

Many of Mercedes’ rivals were known to be questioning the legality of the system, which has already been outlawed for the 2021 season. 

Red Bull had planned to lodge a protest at the Australian Grand Prix prior to the race being cancelled, and hinted last week the controversy could emerge again in Austria. After Mercedes used DAS on both its cars in FP1 and FP2 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, Red Bull formally lodged a protest with the stewards under two articles of the technical regulations.

At 12:31am in Austria, the stewards issued a statement confirming they had rejected Red Bull’s protest.

Red Bull technical officials Adrian Newey and Paul Monaghan argued in the hearing that DAS allowed for driver movement to be a means of altering the aerodynamic characteristics of the car, as well as arguing that it was part of the suspension system.

Mercedes countered this by arguing the limitations of DAS in impacting the suspension system, and that a conventional steering system is also capable of adjusting the toe angle of cars via changing steering angle.

But the stewards threw out the protest after deeming that DAS was part of the steering system – even while noting it was “not a conventional one” – and could not be seen as part of the suspension of the car.

“The Stewards consider DAS to be a legitimate part of the steering system and hence to satisfy the relevant regulations regarding suspension or aerodynamic influence,” the stewards’ report concludes.

“In the opinion of the Stewards, the DAS system is physically and functionally a part of the steering system.

“As such, it benefits of the implicit exceptions to certain suspension regulations applicable to steering.”

The decisions means that Mercedes will be allowed to continue to use DAS on its cars through final practice and qualifying in Austria on Saturday.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Previous article

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

trending Today

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
36m

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
46m

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Bottas again in FP2
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Bottas again in FP2

The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub
Supercars / Supercars

The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP / MotoGP

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season

Latest news

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
36m

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Austrian Grand Prix: Friday’s best F1 images
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix: Friday’s best F1 images

Austrian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

36m
2
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Brickyard 400

46m
3
Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

3h
4
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

5
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Bottas again in FP2

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest
Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's Mercedes DAS F1 protest

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks
Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Austrian Grand Prix: Friday’s best F1 images
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix: Friday’s best F1 images

Austrian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Perez says Racing Point can't "get too excited" despite P3
Formula 1

Perez says Racing Point can't "get too excited" despite P3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.