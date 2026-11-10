Formula 1

FIA reveals latest ADUO results in final review of 2026 F1 season

There have been no changes to the ADUO allowances after the third period of analysis from the 2026 F1 season

Haydn Cobb

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 11:42 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The FIA has announced its final Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) results for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with no changes granted for any of the power unit manufacturers.

From this season, the FIA installed a mechanism in the F1 regulations which allowed power unit manufacturers the ability to make updates, if they fell behind the leading engine, in the form of tokens permitted under a performance scale.

After the first period in 2026, which ran from the Australian Grand Prix to the Canadian GP, it was announced that Red Bull Ford Powertrains emerged as the benchmark, while Mercedes’ internal combustion engine trails by between 2-4%, which gave the German manufacturer to one additional upgrade this year and one more next season.

Ferrari, Audi and Honda fell into the category of being more than 4% behind on ICE power, which grants them two upgrades during the current campaign and two more in 2027.

Red Bull Ford Powertrains asked for a review of the ADUO analysis, which delayed the official publication of the first results, as it disputed the results and being considered the manufacturer with the strongest engine.

As agreed before the start of the season by the teams, the FIA only measures the internal combustion engine, but once a manufacturer qualifies for ADUO, it is also allowed to modify electrical components such as the battery and MGU-K.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

So while Red Bull’s rivals have been able to install power unit upgrades across this season, the Milton Keynes-based effort has effectively faced an engine freeze.

In the third and final FIA analysis of ADUO – which took engine data from the Dutch GP up to and including the US GP – there has been no change and therefore no manufacturer will gain or lose its current concessions.

There was also no change in the second ADUO period over the summer.

“For the third period, the relative performance gaps to the leading ICE evolved, but these changes did not result in any additional homologations being granted to the Power Unit Manufacturers,” an FIA report stated.

Given the dispute over how ADUO is measured, the FIA is open to changes in the system in the future, subject to approval from the power unit manufacturers, while FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis is confident the concept is working as desired.

“The FIA has undertaken extensive analysis as part of the review of ADUO this year. Based on the quality of the data and the robustness of the assessment process, we are confident in our findings and the conclusions reached,” Tombazis said.

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

“The first year of implementation has also reinforced our belief that the ADUO concept is the right one for Formula 1.

“However, it is important that the system continues to evolve to ensure it remains efficient, relevant and fit for purpose. To that end, we have been working closely with the power unit manufacturers and teams to explore refinements to the methodology that will support the continued effectiveness of ADUO in future seasons.”

The next ADUO period will start in 2027, covering the opening six races of the F1 season from the Bahrain GP to the Miami GP.

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