Subscribe
Previous / Vasseur: Baku F1 pole a "milestone" in Ferrari's season Next / F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs Baku sprint pole despite crash
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

FIA set to modify red flag restart procedure for Baku F1 sprint

The FIA is considering a change to Formula 1's red flag restart procedures that could be introduced as early as Saturday's sprint event in Baku.

Adam Cooper
By:
FIA set to modify red flag restart procedure for Baku F1 sprint

The change is intended to give drivers a better chance of getting heat into their tyres in an attempt to avoid the sort of chaos that was seen after restarts at the last race in Australia.

Following the multiple restart incidents in Melbourne, drivers complained that they had struggled to get their tyres up to temperature for restarts while following the safety car for the initial part of the pre-restart procedure.

The topic was discussed at length at Friday evening's drivers' briefing, given the obvious concerns about a repeat in Baku, a track well-known for red flag stoppages.

The problem is that the FIA cannot change its own sporting regulations in the course of a race weekend.

However, based on a suggestion originally put forward by Fernando Alonso, a way has been found to address the tyre temperature issue within the current regulations.

For a resumption, the rules say: "The sprint session or the race will be resumed behind the safety car when the green lights are illuminated, and the safety car leaves the pit lane. Drivers must follow the safety car no more than ten car lengths apart."

Alonso suggested that the safety car leaves 30 seconds early and that the race leader then leads the field out onto the track and sets the pace, in effect creating a gap that gives everyone more freedom to warm up their tyres rather than having the pace dictated.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The FIA wrote to teams this morning asking for feedback on the possibility of this procedure, which won't require an actual rule change, being used from today's Baku sprint onwards.

A final call will be made after that feedback has been studied.

The rules continue: "When the clerk of the course decides it is safe to call in the safety car, the message 'STANDING START' will be sent to all competitors using the official messaging system, all FIA light panels will display 'SS' and the safety car's orange lights will be extinguished.

Read Also:

"This will be the signal to the competitors and drivers that the safety car will be entering the pit lane at the end of that lap.

"At this point the first car in line behind the safety car may dictate the pace and, if necessary, fall more than 10 car lengths behind it."

The FIA has also acknowledged that if the safety car switches its lights off earlier than has hitherto been the case, and accelerates back to the pits leaving the field unhindered, it will also create more flexibility for drivers to warm their tyres. That option could also be available for today.

shares
comments

Vasseur: Baku F1 pole a "milestone" in Ferrari's season

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs Baku sprint pole despite crash
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 drivers welcome FIA's red flag restart changes

F1 drivers welcome FIA's red flag restart changes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 drivers welcome FIA's red flag restart changes F1 drivers welcome FIA's red flag restart changes

Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing

Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing Russell: Mercedes slower than Red Bull even with no wing

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe