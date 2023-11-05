Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

FIA summons Brazilian GP organisers over F1 fan track invasion

The FIA has summoned organisers of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix to report to the stewards following a track invasion “prior to the conclusion” of the Formula 1 race.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Fans wave from a grandstand

After Red Bull driver Max Verstappen crossed the line eight seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris to win the 71-lap race, spectators made their way onto a circuit that was still classed as live.

Stakeholders set an agreed time at which the gates will be opened to allow fans onto the track, with many making their way to the main straight for the podium ceremony.

However, Motorsport.com understands that many climbed over the fences and that circuit officials were not in control of the situation.

The cars were still completing the chequered flag lap at the time spectators got through. While there are not thought to have been any injuries, the fact that people made their way onto the track prior to the gate opening time has raised concern.

As such, circuit officials have been summoned to report to the stewards.

A record-breaking, sold-out crowd of 267,000 people attended the Interlagos circuit over the weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

A similar incident unfolded at the Australian GP earlier this season. However, in that case, spectators managed to break the security lines while the race was still ongoing.

Then, the FIA ruled that the "security measures and the protocols which were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials".

Spectators were also able to reach the car of Nico Hulkenberg, which was not in a safe condition due to possible electrical discharge.

Following an investigation from the FIA, the Australian GP officials conducted a thorough review and pledged to undertake remedial and preventative steps for the 2024 race.

