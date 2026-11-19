Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

FIA to introduce full-time F1 stewards from 2027 to improve consistency

The governing body will begin phasing in permanent stewards next season, with the group eventually expanding to 12-15 full-time officials

Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 8:52 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

The consistency of stewards’ decisions has been a topic of discussion in the Formula 1 paddock for years. While the complexity of the sporting regulations and racing guidelines is one factor, another question keeps coming up: would a permanent panel of stewards improve consistency?

From 2027, the FIA will take a step in that direction. The governing body announced on Thursday that it will gradually move towards full-time stewards, with the first phase beginning in 2027.

The intention is to recruit a panel of 12 to 15 full-time stewards, although that number will only be reached over time. The first full-time stewards will be recruited during the 2027 season, who will be joined at each race by the usual part-time stewards and a driver’s steward, whose specialist knowledge and perspective as a former racing driver will remain part of the process.

The main objective is to improve the consistency of decisions, although according to the FIA, the initiative goes beyond that. By making the role full-time, these stewards can also be deployed outside race weekends, for example “to identify emerging trends and areas requiring regulatory clarification” and to train FIA officials.

That would allow for shortcomings in the sporting regulations and racing guidelines used by stewards to be addressed more effectively. The aim is therefore not only to improve consistency during races, but also to make the rules and guidelines themselves more robust in the first place.

Start action

Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images

This move is in line with what FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been advocating for some time: further professionalisation of the stewarding panel. The FIA believes moving beyond the current voluntary, rotating system will help improve continuity and consistency.

And that is precisely one of the key areas the FIA wants to improve, while emphasising that the move also complements the FIA Remote Operations Centre, which recently opened at Biggin Hill.

“This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport. The recruitment of full-time stewards is a significant step in our longstanding mission of building a dedicated officiating ecosystem in the FIA Formula One World Championship, it is also an investment in the future of our sport,” Ben Sulayem said.

“This development will help to build greater expertise and continuity within our stewarding structure, strengthening our ability to review and improve regulations, support the development of future officials and ensure the highest standards of consistent officiating across all our championships.”

The FIA is now setting up the recruitment process for the phased introduction in 2027, with plans to expand the group in 2028 and subsequent years until it reaches the target of 12 to 15 full-time stewards.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Oscar Piastri addresses management plans after Mark Webber split

Next article Lewis Hamilton backs V8 return, hits out at 2026 engines “dying” on straights

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ronald Vording





Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system



Dakar



Dakar 2 h



Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



4 h



George Russell impressed by "exceptionally fast" McLaren as rain delays Lando Norris' floor test

Latest news





Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate



WRC



WRC WRC



Rally Saudi Arabia



58 min



Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate





Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system



Dakar



DAKR Dakar 2 h



Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



2 h



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe